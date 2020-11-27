Cowboys Lose All-Pro Zack Martin to Potentially Serious Injury

The injury bug has claimed two more Dallas Cowboys offensive line — including their best blocker.

Both Cowboys starting tackles, LT Cam Erving and RT Zack Martin, were injured on the team’s opening series of Thursday’s game against Washington. Erving was hurt on an 11-yard scramble by quarterback Andy Dalton, while Martin went down toward the conclusion of the drive, which ended in a field goal.

Martin’s injury is especially worrisome considering its graphic nature — he was writhing in pain and needed to be escorted, with a limp, to the locker room — and his obvious All-Pro talent. Remember, this line already is without fellow All-Pro LT Tyron Smith and RT1 La’el Collins, both of whom are on injured reserve.

That's not a "I'm ok, I'll be back" looking limp from Zack Martin… pic.twitter.com/9uhc5XLGnw — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) November 26, 2020

Martin was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He was later observed on Dallas’ sideline in a walking boot, wielding crutches.

“If it’s his left calf, expect him to be out 3 weeks,” according to FOX Sports’ injury analysis.



No matter if he’s stationed at right tackle (in place of Terence Steele) or his natural right guard spot, Martin is turning in another all-star season. The six-time Pro Bowler had graded out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 2-rated OG entering Week 12. He was key in keeping Dalton upright amid last Sunday’s upset of the Minnesota Vikings.

Dalton, meanwhile, has absorbed three sacks and five hits from the ferocious Football Team front with Steele at RT and Brandon Knight assuming blindside duties for Erving. He’s completed 17-of-23 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown as of this writing.

Perhaps most strikingly, the running game has gone nowhere through three quarters, totaling just 41 yards between Ezekiel Elliott (nine carries, 29 yards) and Tony Pollard (four, 12).

Head coach Mike McCarthy should provide updates on Martin and Erving during his post-game news conference.

Latest on Dak Injury Recovery

Via Heavy’s Jonathan Adams:

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle against the New York Giants in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are projecting a four-month return timeline which should give Prescott plenty of time to return to the field for the start of next season barring any setbacks. Prescott had successful surgery to repair the injury and early indications are the Cowboys quarterback is performing well in his rehab. The injury was initially reported to have a four-to-six month recovery timeline, which would still give Prescott enough time to be fully healthy for 2021. “This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told ESPN. “He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise.”

