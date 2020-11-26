Dak Prescott’s Injury Update: What Is Cowboys QB’s Return Timeline?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle against the New York Giants in Week 5. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are projecting a four-month return timeline which should give Prescott plenty of time to return to the field for the start of next season barring any setbacks.

Prescott had successful surgery to repair the injury and early indications are the Cowboys quarterback is performing well in his rehab. The injury was initially reported to have a four-to-six month recovery timeline, which would still give Prescott enough time to be fully healthy for 2021.

“This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told ESPN. “He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Prescott on Injury: ‘This Little Adversity Is Just Going to Be Another Chapter in the Book’

After the injury, Prescott took to Instagram to post a heartfelt video message thanking fans for the outpouring of support he received.

“What’s up everyone? Just want everyone to know that I’m doing well,” Prescott noted in the Instagram video. “I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They have been more than overwhelming. From teammates to family to friends to fans I don’t know to former and current players around the league and players around all sports. Just wanted to say thank you. They’re definitely appreciated and received well. …So, just ready to start this road to comeback. This little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I’m excited to move forward and write it.”

The Cowboys Believe Prescott Is Ahead of Schedule

Jones provided an additional update in an interview with Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan noting the quarterback is “ahead of schedule.” All indications are Prescott is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season.

“Shouldn’t come as any surprise,” Jones said, per Pro Football Talk. “He does everything to the nines and the 10s, and he just does it the very best. He’s been so diligent in his rehab and that shouldn’t surprise anybody. They said if anything he’s ahead of schedule and rolling. That should come as no surprise. So we expect him to have a full recovery.”

Jones added that Prescott’s surgery did not have any complications and the quarterback avoided any infections which can sometimes occur post-operation.

“We avoided any of the complications that come anytime you have a bone that breaks the skin,” Jones noted. “You worry about infection. He certainly avoided any of that. We’re just fortunate to have a guy like Dak and, certainly, it’s been tough not having him out there, because his leadership certainly is right there at the top with his skill and what he brings to the table as a quarterback in the National Football League.”

The Cowboys Are Considering Using the Franchise Tag Again for Prescott in 2021

The Cowboys have the option to use the franchise tag on Prescott for the second straight year. CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora reported that the Cowboys are likely to once again use the tag which means Prescott’s negotiations could extend into 2022.

“Jerry Jones is prepared to tag quarterback Dak Prescott again in 2021, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation, setting up another offseason of negotiations between the beloved player and the front office,” La Canfora explained. “…The Cowboys have already had internal discussions about the matter, I’m told, and the tag is viewed as an inevitability at this point and a precursor to talks aimed at securing Prescott’s rights well beyond 2021.”

