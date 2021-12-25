Dak Prescott Sends Message to Unhappy Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded in kind to star wide receiver Amari Cooper, who publicly voiced frustration over his lack of involvement in Dallas’ high-octane passing offense.

“Yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We’re not really as explosive as we should be,” Cooper said during a December 23 radio interview on 105.3 The Fan. “We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals. And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me.”

It was a diva-like complaint from a famously un-diva-like player — but one Dak could not dispute.

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 on Any of These Christmas Day Games “You want to get the ball to him,” Prescott told reporters on December 23, via the official team website. “You’d much rather have a guy saying that and a guy hungry for the ball than him shying away from it in critical situations or when you need to. Yeah, it’s a balance. We’ve got a lot of playmakers on this team and on this offense, particularly when you’re talking about the receivers — not just those three (Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup) but then Ced (Wilson) and Malik (Turner) behind them and you’ve got two great backs.