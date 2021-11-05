Dak Prescott Sends Message to Cowboys on Playing in Week 9

Dak Prescott is “feeling good” in his recovery from a right calf strain, and it’s “safe to say” the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback will be under center Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The source: Dak himself.

“I’m feeling good,” Prescott said Thursday, via the official team website. “Obviously I had two weeks to do a lot of rehab and recover, get everything that I needed to, the different modalities, and I feel good. Had two great days of practice and looking forward to Sunday.”

Prescott was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, his first such designation since injuring his calf on the final play of Dallas’ Oct. 17 win over the New England Patriots. He was held out of last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an abundance of caution, but the current “plan” calls for Prescott’s return to the starting lineup.