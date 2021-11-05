Dak Prescott Sends Message to Cowboys on Playing in Week 9

Dak Prescott is “feeling good” in his recovery from a right calf strain, and it’s “safe to say” the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback will be under center Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
The source: Dak himself.
“I’m feeling good,” Prescott said Thursday, via the official team website. “Obviously I had two weeks to do a lot of rehab and recover, get everything that I needed to, the different modalities, and I feel good. Had two great days of practice and looking forward to Sunday.”
Prescott was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, his first such designation since injuring his calf on the final play of Dallas’ Oct. 17 win over the New England Patriots. He was held out of last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an abundance of caution, but the current “plan” calls for Prescott’s return to the starting lineup.
“Dak will practice today [during] team periods,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed prior to practice. “The plan is for him to practice and play [on Sunday].”
The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!
Dak Won’t Take ‘No’ for an Answer
After missing most of last season and jumping out to a(nother) white-hot start this year, Prescott is champing at the bit to get back under center. But although it agonized the $160 million signal-caller to watch from the sidelines, he understands the Cowboys’ decision to play the long game with his health.
“I knew the perspective and I knew where we were coming from and this is a long journey and we’re a team that we can play for a long time. We can play into that last game (of the season),” Prescott said Thursday, per the official team website. “So I had to keep that in mind when the decision was made.”
In the next breath, however, Prescott sent a clear message to the club’s decision-makers: the position belongs to him — and he’s ready to reclaim it. As such, there’s “no” chance backup Cooper Rush is again tapped for QB1 duties.
“They got their two weeks with the bye,” Prescott joked, adding his calf feels “pretty close” to 100%.
“I won’t stop doing all the things necessary to make sure that I stay on top of it,” he said.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!