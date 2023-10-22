Cowboys Announce Ideal Timing for Dak Prescott Contract Extension

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t hitting the gridiron in Week 7, but the organization’s top brass made news with an update on quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas owner Jerry Jones and his front office have stayed committed to the veteran QB over the years. That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

On October 22, the Athletic reporter Diana Russini wrote about a brief interaction with Cowboys COO and Jerry’s son Stephen Jones. Apparently, Dallas isn’t planning on any changes to Prescott’s contract during the 2023 season. But fans should expect the Cowboys to try and extend the QB in 2024.

“Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told me while walking out of the Omni Hotel this week, ‘[Dak Prescott is] under contract now, but we’d like to do this after the season. Once the season is over, we will focus on that. Dak will be our quarterback,'” Russini wrote.

There’s not a ton of detail in this update, but it’s a vocal confirmation of what Dallas’ plan is at quarterback. Prescott has been the center of speculation and debate as both Cowboys fans and national NFL fans disagree on whether he can elevate Dallas to a Super Bowl appearance.

Whether he will achieve that or not remains to be seen. But the Cowboys are clearly planning on riding with Prescott.

Dak Prescott Speaks on Bouncing Back

After a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that saw Dak Prescott throw three interceptions, the Cowboys QB was in need of a rebound performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He not only provided that, but Dallas also got the 20-17 win.

After the game, Prescott spoke about the contest being a must-win and his current stance heading into the bye week. The QB certainly wasn’t joyous, but he was satisfied to get another victory.

“S*** yeah. Yeah, it was a must-win,” Prescott said in the post-game press conference. “We talked about after last week not allowing this thing to landslide, and obviously I think a win like this allows you to really close that book [loss versus 49ers in Week 5].”

It’s not easy to respond after a humbling loss, but Dallas and Prescott did just enough to avoid back-to-back losses.

Cowboys Not Likely to Make Trade Deadline Move

Russini’s report on Dak Prescott was part of an NFL-wide focus on the upcoming trade deadline. However, Russini didn’t go in-depth on the Cowboys potentially making a move. That being said, FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer recently stated that Dallas isn’t looking active before October 31.

“But just in my conversations this week, when I was asking around, ‘Hey, who are some of the names we might see?’ There really wasn’t a lot. In the past, you knew, okay, these players whose contracts are in the last year of their deal, these guys might be valuable. We just didn’t see a lot of marquee names,” Glazer said on October 16.

That may be disappointing for Cowboys fans who think Dallas needs reinforcements, but it’s not overly surprising. Dallas made it a point to add proven players like WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore this past offseason. Otherwise, they have had very little turnover on the roster between last season and this year.