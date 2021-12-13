Cowboys Backup QB Goes Viral, Urged to Replace Dak Prescott

At around the same time Dak Prescott nearly gave away Dallas‘ Week 14 win against the Washington Football Team, his backup, Cooper Rush, began trending on social media. Naturally.

Scores of Cowboys fans took to Twitter on Sunday, December 12 to levy criticism upon Prescott, whose late-fourth-quarter pick-six — this truly dreadful decision — cut what had been a 24-0 blowout into a meager 27-20 advantage. The team eked out the victory, but it came at the expense of Dak’s standing within the fan base.

Prescott finished the afternoon 22-of-39 for 211 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, recording a season-worst 9.9 QBR. The $160 million signal-caller has more turnovers (3) than TD passes (2) over the past two weeks, and just one 300-yard aerial outing since October 17 — the day he suffered a right calf strain that may still be affecting his play, speculation holds.

‘He Looks Like Hot Garbage’

Some inhabitants of Cowboys Nation did not limit their musings to mere criticism, however. Some went well above reproach, calling for Rush to replace Prescott as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Yes, really.

A smattering:

“We have to discuss Dak’s two interceptions,” tweeted @Alize83660247. “He looks like hot garbage. Is he playing hurt? Because if that’s not it, then we have a problem. He needs to have a seat and let Cooper Rush take the reigns or fix his mess and get it together. His mind is not on the game.”

“I’m sorry, if the Cowboys had a good quarterback they would be Super Bowl contenders?!! Dak Sucks! And now we’re we’re stuck with another Huge contract to hold us down?!! I’m ready for Cooper Rush at this point?! C’mon Jerry?!!” tweeted @Edhensel8.

“This won’t be popular but I’m ready to see Cooper Rush and let Dak rest since he must be injured because he doesn’t look like a 40 million per year QB,” tweeted @BishopRandy.

“Maybe Cooper Rush is the guy; maybe he isn’t. But until you get someone clearly better, start him,” tweeted @ZionCourtRomo.

“Give me Cooper Rush against the Giants next week so I can win in peace please,” tweeted @DBisJONNy.

“Don’t insult Cooper Rush,” tweeted @DoudThomas. “I am convinced Dak is horrendously overrated. He will no doubt either be the weakest quarterback in the playoffs or should be benched before then.”

I get up here to see “Cooper Rush” is trending 😐 I wish y’all would sit down somewhere and worry about YOUR own job that you have to wake up for tomorrow morning. Dak will forever be QB1 and yeah it’s been a rough few weeks, but he’ll shake back. That’s just him 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3C8NXPgYdl — Ni 🦋 (@DalCowAcademy) December 13, 2021

Dak Vents Frustration After Game

The Cowboys’ league-leading offense looked nothing like a top-ranked unit against the Football Team, going 7-for-18 on third down and 1-of-6 in the red zone. It wasn’t the best showing from suddenly-embattled coordinator Kellen Moore, whose game plan resulted in a paltry 4.3 yards per play across 14 drives.

Speaking after the game, Prescott shouldered blame for his sloppy performance, for which there was “no excuse,” and conceded “it’s frustrating” not to put up more than two second-half field goals in a crucial divisional tilt.

“We’ve got high standards and high expectations for ourselves,” Prescott told reporters, via the official team website. “So when you’re not moving the ball and not scoring points – you’re only scoring, what, six points in the second half – it’s not acceptable.”