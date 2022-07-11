Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Ranks at Controversial Spot on ESPN Top 10 NFL QB List

The arguments over Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ability and where he ranks among his pass-throwing peers are in full swing.

This is nothing new for Cowboys fans, as Prescott’s play has always been a heated topic. The quarterback has amassed plenty of yards and touchdowns since joining Dallas, but the lack of playoff success is hard for fans to swallow.

Now, ESPN has released a ranking of the Top 10 quarterbacks in the league. Feedback from NFL executives, players, scouts and staff were used for the list, and Prescott finds himself ranked at the No. 10 spot.

For context, here’s the Top 10 in full:

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) Matt Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

The criticism of the list and Prescott’s place on it varied, with some fans believing Prescott should be higher than No. 10, and others believing there are other QBs who are more deserving of a spot, such as Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

Prescott’s Place Divides NFL Fans

The omission of Jackson from the list was always going to be a point of contention, as the former NFL MVP is considered one of the most talented and unique players in the league.

“Lamar not being on this list is the only mistake I see,” @SargeWhoDey wrote. “They put Dak and a guy that hasn’t played in a year and a half over him.”

The NFL fan is referencing Watson, who missed the 2021 season amid his sexual abuse allegations and contract holdout with the Houston Texans. Another Prescott critic brought up Lamar, but also said two other QBs should be in the list before Dak.

“Dak Prescott is not better than Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr or Kyler Murray,” @nxtprodigy Tweeted.

On the other hand, the Athletic writer Gene Clemons believes that both Jackson and Prescott are too low.

“The fact that Dak is so low and Lamar is not in the Top 10 is why the discussion always turns racial,” Clemons posted.

However, even some Cowboys fans don’t believe that their team’s QB should be considered a Top 10 quarterback in the NFL.

“I’m a cowboys fan I know know d— well dak isn’t too 10 right now lol,” @free_yourmind09 wrote.

Cowboys QB Meets with Next Generation of Fans

While the Internet debates where Prescott ranks among the league’s QBs, the quarterback himself is meeting local youth and teaching them the gridiron basics.

On July 9 and 10, Dak and Cowboys coaches welcomed children to “The Star” in Frisco, Texas for what appeared to be an eventful weekend.

“Thanks to everyone that came out to my @Albertsons @tomthumb_stores @ProcterGamble @dak Youth Football @ProCamps!” Prescott wrote on July 10.

The snapshot from the youth camp appears as chaotic as Cowboys fans would expect, with a large group of kids playing around the 28-year-old quarterback. With the camp behind him, the next time Dak visits The Star will likely be for training camp at the end of July.