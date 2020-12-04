Dak Prescott Attends Cowboys Practice on Crutch, Mocked by Zeke [WATCH]

Dak Prescott literally and figuratively took a step forward Friday in his recovery from season-ending ankle surgery.

For the first time since his Oct. 11 right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, the Dallas Cowboys‘ franchise quarterback was on hand for a team practice.

In a video posted to Twitter, Prescott can be seen using a crutch as he’s approached by running back and close personal friend Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott proceeds to playfully mock Prescott’s impacted gait, to which the two-time Pro Bowl passer emphatically showed he can walk normally without assistance.

Fifty four days after undergoing reparative surgery, Prescott’s return to the Ford Center was brief but motivating for the 3-8 Cowboys as they readied for Tuesday’s road showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. He provided his trademark spark even on one leg, high-fiving the QBs as they hit the field and fist-bumping rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, per the Dallas Morning News.

“It’s good every day to see him,” Elliott said, via beat reporter Brianna Dix. “He’s always in great spirits; doing whatever he can to uplift his team, although that’s very limited just because of the circumstances. Dak’s been great.”

Jerry Responds to Dak's 'Small Victories' Remark

Prescott recently was prompted to lend his advice to rookie players grinding through their first season in the NFL. His message — relatably inspiring and passionate — centered around the “small victories” he’s achieved thus far in his post-surgical rehabilitation process, projected to span 4-6 months.

“Don’t take anything that you’re doing for granted,” he said on NFL.com’s Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, via the Cowboys’ official website. “No matter how big or how small it is, don’t take it for granted because it’s a blessing. I’ve been able to play every level of my career because the guy in front of me has gotten injured, so I know what it means to be ready and to stay ready in case a guy gets injured in front of you. “But now to be that guy that’s injured for the first time in my career missing the rest of the season, it’s different. It’s tough. But for me, it’s about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it’s about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn’t do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn’t have before so I know that I’m continuing to get better.