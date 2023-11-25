Cowboys QB Dak Prescott & Girlfriend Sarah Jane Drop Major Baby News

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos dropped major Dallas Cowboys news revealing that the couple is expecting a baby girl. Ramos and the typically private star quarterback announced the exciting news on Instagram.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing,” Ramos noted during a November 25, 2023 Instagram post. “I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak.”

Prescott reposted the photo to his own Instagram story. The news comes just two days after Prescott led the Cowboys to a blowout victory over the Commanders on Thanksgiving.

“Beyond blessed! Girl dad incoming,” Prescott reacted.

Here is a look at the news that has fans buzzing.

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Just Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

Ramos also recently celebrated her 30th birthday. During a November 18 Instagram post, Ramos shared photos of herself decked out in a Cowboys jacket at AT&T Stadium. Another photo featured Ramos and Prescott enjoying a celebration dinner.

“Entering a new decade with so much gratitude,” Ramos remarked. “Blessed and thankful for my family and friends that celebrated with me in my new home ⭐️ I truly have everything I could wish for and have a feeling this next chapter will be the best one yet 🥰🎂💘 #30.”

Prescott responded with his own birthday greeting welcoming his girlfriend to the “30 club.” The Cowboys quarterback’s response has already received more than 1,000 likes just one week later.

“So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club my love ♥️🔥,” Prescott said.

According to US Weekly, Ramos works in the spirits industry.

“Ramos isn’t just full of Cowboys team spirit,” US Weekly’s Nicole Massabrook wrote on November 23. “She was a representative for several alcohol brands, including Moët Hennessy and Diageo (which owns Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff). She is now a premise area manager for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the largest wine and spirits distributor in North America.”

Dak Prescott on Cowboys: ‘We Feel Good About What We’ve Got’

Prescott is hoping that he can celebrate fatherhood and his Super Bowl in the next year. The Cowboys quarterback was asked about the team’s confidence after their pre-planned turkey leg celebration on Thanksgiving.

“It goes again to the preparation that we put into this thing,” Prescott told reporters on November 23. “Obviously, we feel good about what we’ve got. We feel good about the players that we have. The plays that we’re going to call. The matchup, the film study we’ve had. The preparation, the game plan.

“Credit these coaches week in and week out. And yeah, they’re dialing up things and putting playmakers in their best position. It’s confidence you know what I mean and simple as that. Yeah, we understand we’re going to be in there. It’s not like we had them in just that end zone. They were in every bucket.”