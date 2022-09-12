Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Sends Message on ‘Significant’ Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed he will miss “several weeks” with an injury to his right thumb that head coach Mike McCarthy labeled as “significant.” Prescott noted that he plans to have hand surgery on Monday, September 12, 2022. The Cowboys quarterback’s message to fans and teammates is “let’s not panic,” per Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

“Thought I jammed it, I’ve hit my hand on helmets or bodies a lot in my career,” Prescott said of his injury during a September 12 press conference. “Never really had anything [serious], maybe a jammed finger here [and there] and actually thought that was what it was. Just the next play realized I couldn’t grip the ball, let the sideline know.

“Then when I got off [the field], I told the trainers the same thing. I was just like, ‘I can’t grip. I feel like [if] you yank it, I’ll be okay.’ Came and got X-rays and things are different. …I was told it [the injury] was much cleaner than it could have been.”

Prescott: ‘I’m Sure I’ll Come Out of This Thing Better’

Prescott admitted that the injury is more frustrating given how the Cowboys performed in the season opener and now will not be able to attempt to lead Dallas to a bounce back performance in Week 2. The Cowboys quarterback completed 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards and an interception as Dallas failed to register a touchdown against the Buccaneers.

“Yeah, it’s very disappointing but injuries happen,” Prescott added. “Can’t necessarily control it, just unfortunate. Obviously, going to miss some time, not be there for my team and that’s what hurts more than anything. Especially after the start that we just put out there. Wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done any time adversity comes. Take it on head first, and I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better.

Jones: ‘This Was a Really Tough Night for the Cowboys’

Cooper Rush is expected to fill in as the Cowboys starting quarterback in Prescott’s absence. The Cowboys also have Will Grier on the team’s practice squad who will likely move into the backup role. After the Cowboys’ loss to the Bucs, owner Jerry Jones detailed what is known so far about Prescott’s injury and return timeline.

“Dak will be out for a little while, so we’ll be dealing with that as well,” Jones told reporters on September 11. “So, this was a really tough night for the Cowboys and a really surprising night. But of course, really add to it right there at the end, to lose him for several weeks.

“We’ll see more about how many weeks that may be. …He has an injury above his joint in his thumb that needs surgery.”

Things do not get any easier for Dallas as the Prescott-less Cowboys take on the defending AFC champion Bengals in Week 2. Dallas then faces NFC East foes, the Giants and Commanders, in the weeks that follow.