Cowboys Drop Surprise Dak Prescott Update Ahead of Eagles Game

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for a primetime clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team’s top brass is dropping a surprising update on Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys’ starting QB has missed the past four games with a fractured thumb, and the team has rattled off four straight wins with backup Cooper Rush in response. But it’s clear that Prescott is still the team’s No. 1 QB, and that they want him back as soon as possible.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered earlier in the week, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is “preparing” for Rush to start on Sunday against the Eagles. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones is now saying they aren’t ruling out Prescott.

“As we make those final decisions, we’ll certainly make that known. But right now, we haven’t made any final decision,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan on October 14

Gehlken also mentions that Rush did take first-team reps with the Cowboys in both Thursday and Friday’s practice. While most signs still point toward the backup getting his fifth start of the season, Dallas is apparently keeping their options open.

Prescott Eager to Return

This week has been a positive one for Prescott, as he has been able to throw the ball in practice and is clearly on his way to being recovered. Rush winning games in his stead helps ease the pressure of returning quickly, but that doesn’t mean Prescott is biding his time.

On October 12, Prescott explained that the process is “frustrating” and that he tries to be the best teammate on the sideline he can be on gamedays.

“I understand the process,” Prescott said, according to an Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. “The week can be frustrating. But game day, I’m excited for my brothers. Excited to watch them go and do my part and supporting. The week is the frustrating part. Game plan, going through it. Something you are used to doing.”

Going on his fifth game on the sidelines, that desire to return has likely only intensified since he was first injured. Fortunately for the Cowboys and for Dak, the wait appears close to over, even if he misses the game against the Eagles on Sunday.

Cowboys Believe Prescott is Close to Return

Other than refusing to rule out Prescott for the Week 6 battle against the Eagles, Jones also commented on Prescott’s chances for the games beyond that, should he miss Sunday.

Dallas is set to play the Detroit Lions in Week 7 and the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Jones didn’t say anything concrete or absolute, but gave a strong answer when talking about Prescott’s chances according to Gehlken.

“EVP Stephen Jones was asked on @1053thefanthe likelihood Prescott back at least by Bears game,” Gehlken’s Tweet began. “‘By the Bears game? I would feel pretty strongly that he’ll definitely play by the Bears game. But we’ll see.'”

Jones’ radio interview didn’t necessarily clear much up, but two things were a given: Prescott isn’t being ruled out for Sunday, and his recovery timeline should not last longer than another 1-2 weeks.