Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Sends Strong Message on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may have briefly opened up the idea of a potential quarterback controversy, but the team’s stars have always indicated that Dak Prescott is clearly the QB1 in Big D. During an October 14, 2022 interview on “The Pivot Podcast,” star pass rusher Micah Parsons expressed a great deal of belief in Prescott and emphasized that the layoff has only made the quarterback hungrier.

“I feel like this is gonna make Dak a 10 times better person and football player,” Parsons remarked. “Like, his hunger is probably through the roof. He’s probably looking at my team like, ‘Yo, I got something.’ But now, since Dak came in the league and this is the first time he’s [ever] been in the light. You know what I’m saying? Like [he’s] somebody new in the light.

“So, now I feel like people was kind of writing him off and I know Dak’s always had a chip on the shoulder. That’s one thing I love about him, but he’s carried that chip and now he has a chance to come back like, ‘Yo, this is why I’m here. This is why I’m the highest paid.’ He has a chance to do all of that coming up [this season].

“For me, this would be his chance to shut everybody up. What I respect about him is he’s sitting with this hand injury and he has never broken not a smile. He comes out to practice smiling. He’s getting his rehab done smiling. I’ve never seen Dak sad. I’ve never seen him have a bad day, and he’s always the first one in the building. Pre-injury and post-injury, still the first one in the building. I’ve never seen somebody like him.”

Prescott Expects to Play vs. Lions in Week 7

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs on how Dak Prescott has been around the team since his thumb injury (Video: @therealdre_jack)pic.twitter.com/qQCIAFW1wv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 15, 2022

Prescott continues to press to return to the field sooner rather than later with the quarterback telling reporters that he plans to play against the Lions in Week 7. The quarterback will need to get clearance from both the doctors and team’s decision makers in order to suit up against Detroit.

“I don’t necessarily get that frustrated over that [not playing vs. Eagles],” Prescott told reporters on October 17. “I can’t control this, so. Obviously, something was healing. I had plans [but the] bone obviously didn’t have the same plan. As you said, I got pushed back but that was just me being eager. That was nothing different than what doc’s plans, the trainer’s plans [are]. As I said, the plan now is just to go next week [vs. Lions] and let’s see if I can do that.”

Diggs on Prescott: ‘His Leadership Skills Is Phenomenal’

Micah Parsons & Trevon Diggs On Dak Prescott With @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/Fykf09tbbl — Andre’ Jackson ✭4️⃣-2️⃣✭ (@therealdre_jack) October 15, 2022

During the same interview with “The Pivot Podcast,” Trevon Diggs praised Prescott’s leadership ability throughout his injury rehab. Diggs noted that Prescott’s “leadership skills is phenomenal.”

“Leadership wise, it’s like you know he’s going to bring the team together,” Diggs explained. “I haven’t seen no drop off from when he was playing until now [during the injury]. It’s still bringing everybody together, but he’s still right there. He’s still at all the practices. He’s still right there. He’s always talking. He’s still right there. His leadership skills is phenomenal.”