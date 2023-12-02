Cowboys Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on ‘Challenges’ of New Offense

The fact that it is not an issue these days for the Dallas Cowboys, that quarterback Dak Prescott has not been asked much about it in recent weeks, is a pretty good sign that coach Mike McCarthy’s return to the role of offensive play-caller is working out pretty well. At 388 points, Dallas has the highest scoring team in the NFL (with some help from defensive back DaRon Bland), and with 4,565 yards, the offense is fifth in yardage.

And Dak Prescott is on a run unprecedented in his career, silencing the many critics who cropped up last year when he struggled with turnovers and establishing himself as a favorite in the race for league MVP. Since the Week 7 bye, the Cowboys have averaged 39 points per game.

After Thursday’s win over Seattle, Prescott was asked about his comfort with McCarthy’s play-calling, which he has not addressed much during the season. He acknowledged it was not easy.

“There were challenges in it,” Prescott said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t want to necessarily say it was tough. But at the end of the day it’s about believing and committing to it. And that’s what I did. Not only committing to Mike calling the plays but the changes that were asked in the way that I play the game and the footwork and whatever it may be.”

Cowboys Receivers Re-Learned the Offense, Too

But the Cowboys quarterback wanted to make sure we all know, adapting to the offense and the play calls coming from Mike McCarthy has not just been a Dak Prescott challenge—it’s been a challenge from the entire offense.

“Most importantly the guys around me really committed to it. That’s the receivers,” Prescott said. “That’s them getting to their breaking points, getting to their depths, winning at the top of their routes. Consistently knowing and understanding where I expect them to be. That’s the reason I am playing the way that I am. Because of the guys around me.”

Indeed, the Cowboys receiving corps has taken off along with the rise of Dak Prescott. CeeDee Lamb has established himself as a Top 5 receiver in the league—he says he is No. 1, and can make a case. Veteran Brandin Cooks has developed a better rapport with Prescott as the No. 2 receiver, and second-year tight end Jake Ferguson has earned Prescott’s trust.

Dak Prescott: ‘I’m Super-Blessed’

The hope for Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy is that the offensive juice this team is creating transfers into the postseason, which has been the issue with past iterations of the Cowboys offense. It was after the Dallas O put up just 12 points against the 49ers in the team’s playoff loss last January that McCarthy determined he would go back to the role of play-caller.

His offense is more detailed and complex, so it is little wonder it was a challenge to figure out. But Prescott has a handle on it now. As he continues to post huge numbers—20 touchdowns and two interceptions in the last six weeks—Prescott has earned praise. Ha says, though, that he pays as little attention to the praise as he does to the critics.

“No difference when they’re hating me. And calling for my position, honestly,” Prescott said. “I’m blessed. I’m super-blessed. I think about that each and every day that I wake up, I am grateful for the opportunity to do that and i go and attack the day that way. I understand that nobody’s opinion defines me.”