Cowboys Announce Cryptic Move with QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is scheduled to undergo a second MRI on his injured throwing shoulder in a move the organization vows is “not a setback” ahead of the Sept. 9 regular-season opener.

“It’s not a setback. And it’s not a reason to worry. But QB Dak Prescott is planning on getting another MRI,” the team announced as cryptically as possible Wednesday evening.

Prescott has yet to practice fully since July 28 when he was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain that settled under his armpit — an ailment more commonly found in baseball players, prompting Dallas to seek treatment advice from the MLB’s Texas Rangers. He subsequently was barred from throwing and sat out last week’s preseason lid-lifter versus Pittsburgh.

The good news: Prescott, under the watchful eye of the Cowboys’ medical staff, received the green light to resume light throwing during Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. Limitations, however, remain; the $160 million signal-caller is on a pitch and will not throw at full strength count until his appendage is re-examined upon the team’s return home this weekend from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Those limitations, Prescott insists, will disappear in time for the Cowboys to kick off the 2021 campaign against the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“Once I get back in the team setting, I’m not going to think about my arm,” he told reporters Wednesday, via the official team website. “It’s about progressing at the right time. It all felt good out there. Every throw I made. When they tell you stop, you don’t want to hear it, but you (stop).