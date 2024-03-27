Cowboys Projected to Add ‘Dak Prescott’s Successor’ in New Mock Draft

With recent reports that QB Dak Prescott will not be getting a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys this year, the team has many avenues to explore. One would be drafting a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft as this year’s crop of QB prospects are exceptional.

Pro Football Network writer Dallas Robinson explored the idea of Dallas taking a QB in a new mock draft. It’s important to note that Robinson isn’t actually predicting the Cowboys to take a QB, but is creating a scenario where they take one in the first round. His choice is none other 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr.

“While there’s no guarantee Michael Penix Jr. will ever reach Prescott’s ceiling, his affordable contract would allow Dallas’ front office to reinvest the cap and cash savings on other areas of the roster,” Robinson wrote. “Penix is already a talented downfield passer but will need to improve his intermediate game to mesh with Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb.”

Penix had a tremendous campaign in 2023 as Washington reached the CFP National Championship. While he fell just short in that game and the Heisman voting, Penix’s resume is as good as any other QB prospect coming out this year.

Penix Stars with Huskies

After four years and not much progression at Indiana, Penix utilized his final two years of eligibility with Washington. The decision was probably the best of his football career, as Penix lit up box scores in 2022 and 2023.

According to Sports Reference, Penix barreled into the spotlight in 2022 with 4641 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He completed 65.3% of his passes and averaged 8.4 yards per attempt.

He had an almost identical completion rate in 2023. But he was even more explosive, throwing for 4903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Penix threw for 300+ yards in 10 of the Huskies’ 15 contests last season.

While Michigan was able to get the better of Penix in the CFP National Championship, his performance against Texas in the semifinal is a must-watch. Penix threw for 430 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions as Washington beat Texas 37-31.

Play

Cowboys Preparing to Move on From Dak Prescott?

On March 26, NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport surprised fans by stating that there was no indication that Prescott would get a new contract before the 2024 season.

“The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding,” Rapoport posted on X. “Of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year. Owner Jerry Jones said, ‘We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.”

While Rapaport calls the situation a “mutual understanding,” what specific understanding they have is unclear. It could be an understanding that the two sides should part ways, or it could be a pause with the goal of finding a solution.

Either way, the Cowboys have a major decision. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter stated that the Cowboys are on the hook for $95 million in dead cap if Prescott walks next offseason. While it may be time to move on, that is an eye-watering amount of money to swallow just to part ways.