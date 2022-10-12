Cowboys Make Decision on QB Dak Prescott vs. Eagles

All signs point to Cooper Rush once again being the Dallas Cowboys QB1 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 with Dak Prescott taking another week to progress medically. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Dallas is preparing for Rush to start at quarterback against Philadelphia but stopped short of completely ruling out Prescott.

The star quarterback is conducting his first throwing session with receivers after the team’s October 12 practice. McCarthy described Prescott as still being in the “medical rehab phase.”

“We are preparing for Cooper to start against the Eagles,” McCarthy remarked during an October 12 press conference.

McCarthy on Prescott’s Return Timeline: ‘This Is a 17-Game Season’

The Cowboys coach emphasized that the team is making the decision on Prescott’s return timeline based on the entire season, not just short-term needs. McCarthy also dismissed the idea that the Cowboys are being more conservative with Prescott given Rush’s 4-0 record in his absence.

“You got to trust the medical process,” McCarthy explained. “This is a 17-game season, that was my immediate response. I know Dak didn’t want to hear it, but we got to make sure that he’s right for the long haul, too. Not that I’m saying we’re being conservative, because that doesn’t really line up with him and the way he approaches preparing to play.

“This really is following the medical timeline, and he’s doing all the things you can possibly do and more to get ready. I don’t think it would change [if Rush was not playing well], from my view.”

Jones: ‘He’s Got to Really Spin the Ball’

Prescott missing another week of football shows that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was being a bit too optimistic when holding out hope that the quarterback could return after just one month of rehab. Heading into the rivalry matchup against the Eagles, Jones outlined how Dallas will be evaluating Prescott’s status, noting that the quarterback has to be able to “really spin the ball.”

“He’s got to spin the ball,” Jones noted during an October 11 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “He’s got to really spin the ball.”

“Just think about it, put your hand down on something that would be the equivalent of a football. Try to to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball. Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you’re really giving it a proper thumb. you can’t do it. But if you do have strength and can grip the ball, then you can spin the ball.”

McCarthy: ‘We Need to Take a Step Offensively in the Area of Production’

Prescott may not be behind center, but McCarthy made it clear that the offense needs take a step forward against the Eagles. Dallas ranks just 25th in the NFL at 18.6 per game, a number that the team will likely need to top in order to defeat Philadelphia.

“Let’s be honest, our calling card over the past month has been complimentary football,” McCarthy added. “That’s going to be an important part of this game. We’re going to have to do our part offensively. We feel like we have an excellent plan and we’re just really getting going today with it. But we need to take a step offensively in the area of production, particularly in points.”