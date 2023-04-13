Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Put on Notice Over Playoff Failures

Three-time Super Bowl champion Teddy Bruschi didn’t hold back when talking about expectations for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Bruschi was discussing quarterbacks with Super Bowl expectations. Prescott’s name came up and Bruschi threw some shade his way about his failure to get the Cowboys deep into the postseason.

“Dak Prescott doesn’t belong on that list [of QBs on the hot seat to reach the Super Bowl],” Bruschi said, drawing a rise out of the panel. “He belongs on a list that says ‘to look competent in the playoffs.'”

Prescott is 2-4 in the postseason, recently picking up his second win by knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. But Prescott was not sharp in a Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, tossing a pair of interceptions and managing just 206 yards against the stingy unit.

In his career, Prescott has tossed 11 postseason touchdowns to five interceptions. Bruschi’s point might be right that lumping him in the same category as Aaron Rodgers or even Joe Burrow at this point might be a little premature.

Cowboys Support Dak Prescott Despite Rough Season

Jerry Jones on: Dak Prescott _ No conversation on extension yet. Ezekiel Elliott _ Cut principally for cap, but said also about “improving through scheme or another player.” Terrence Steele _ Called him backup OT on both sides. DT Johnathan Hankins _ Working to get it done. pic.twitter.com/ifg8V3EF8J — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 27, 2023

Prescott is coming off a season where he led the league in interceptions despite missing five games, tossing 15 in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. But there were times when he still looked like a top quarterback in the league that could lead Dallas deep into the postseason. He passed for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns, despite the Cowboys lacking some depth at wide receiver.

While there’s been a lot of debate about Prescott’s future in Dallas, Jerry Jones has little doubt that he’s their franchise guy going forward into the foreseeable future.

“I’m very strong on Dak. We have, in my mind, a unique person, a unique football player, a unique quarterback,” Jerry Jones said from the Senior Bowl in February. “We have at times in these past three years, where we hadn’t had him, I like the way we have adjusted when we had to go without him. This whole thing reflects the upside that I feel in Dak. The fact that we’re doing this, [coach] Mike [McCarthy] calling the plays, this has everything to do with the positives around Dak. It’s building around Dak.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones wants to see Prescott under center for the franchise for the next decade, if possible.

“Dak is going to be our guy for, hopefully, the next 10 years,” Stephen Jones said. “You say that’s a long time because he’s already played six or seven, but I think Dak will play that long because he takes care of himself, and he’s driven to be great. And we fully expect him to be here for 10 years.”

No Extension Talk Happening Yet for Dak Prescott

The Cowboys and Prescott have a decision to make about his future and it needs to happen sooner than later. He’s two years into a hefty four-year, $160 million contract extension but his cap hit could become a problem soon. He’ll count a manageable $26.8 million against the cap this season but that grows to a whopping $59.4 million in 2024.

Both sides have said they want to get an extension done that would both tie Prescott to Dallas longer but also lower his number against the cap.

“Always dreamed to be here. Now that I’m here, I don’t expect to play for any other team. Now it’s just about winning and now it’s about to get that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office,” Prescott said in March. “Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I’m with Stephen (Jones), it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great.”

No talks have taken place yet, per The Dallas Morning News.