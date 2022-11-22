Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Says He’s Recruiting New Weapon for Offense

Dak Prescott reached out personally to Odell Beckham Jr., making sure the highly-touted free agent pass-catcher knows the Dallas Cowboys want him.

The Cowboys have been very active in recruiting Beckham and are expected to host the three-time Pro Bowler for a visit in the coming weeks. Prescott is the latest to touch base with Beckham and probably one of the more important, considering he’ll be throwing the ball to him.

“I’ve definitely sent some messages,” Prescott told reporters on Tuesday. “He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help.”

Prescott said he got the feeling from OBJ that the interest is mutual, although the receiver has yet to show his hand publicly.

“That’s the reason I said it’s business. It’s more than just somebody’s feelings of wanting to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play, but I’m feeling like it’s mutual.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 40-3 blowout victory over the Vikings where the offense racked up nearly 500 total yards of offense. It was Prescott’s best game this season, completing 22 of 25 passes for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jerry Jones on OBJ Pursuit: ‘We’ve got a chance’

The Cowboys have taken a big swing for a wide receiver previously, landing Amari Cooper from the Raiders for a first-round pick in 2018.

“Well, again, everything’s relative,” Jones said. “We went after (receiver Amari) Cooper. We broke that (bank) you talked about right there with Cooper. We were glad to do it and glad to get him, and to a large degree it worked. You’ve just got to pick your poison, so to speak. Everything, it’s either-or.”

With Beckham, there are questions about his health and what kind of contract it may take to get it done. He’s hinted at wanting a multiyear deal and Jones has to weigh what it’ll take to bring Beckham in.

“When you look at a player, and the more you expend for a player, you can go up to where that’s two players or that’s three players. It’s financial, but it’s really not. At the end of the day, it’s the capability, the athletic ability, the availability up against paying a lot to one player or paying lesser for two players. It’s one way to measure it, so it’s all relative. The main thing is what everybody would agree with: if you can improve this team right now and it’s within reason, you should do it. We’ve got a chance.”

CeeDee Lamb Says He’s Healthy Despite Injury Designation

The Cowboys are thin at wide receiver and CeeDee Lamb has taken on the lion’s share of work as the top pass-catcher with Cooper now in Cleveland. Lamb has 58 catches for 751 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Lamb has 16 catches for 195 yards over the last two game. He was happy to see the squad bounce back with the dominating win against the Vikings after a disappointing result against the Packers in Week 10.

“We understand what we have in this locker room and playing less than that just pisses us off as a unit—as much work as we put in to get to this point,” Lamb said.

The Cowboys face the Giants on Thanksgiving Day and are a 9-point favorite.