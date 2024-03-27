Dak Prescott Could Bolt Cowboys for Rival, Says Analyst: ‘Love to Try’

The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of facing a Kirk Cousins’ situation with Dak Prescott in 2024. Cousins bolted the Minnesota Vikings for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after playing out the final year of his deal last season.

The Vikings received nothing in return for Cousins who left via free agency. With Prescott holding no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses, the star quarterback has full control over his future. There is no contract extension on the horizon, which increases Prescott’s chances of hitting free agency next offseason by the day.

Sports Illustrated’s Adam Schultz put together a list of the top potential landing spots for Prescott if the quarterback hits free agency in 2025. One name on the list will not make Cowboys fans happy: New York Giants. Schultz ponders whether the Giants would “love to try to beat Dallas with Dak.”

“And a fun one: How much would the New York Giants – if they don’t draft a quarterback – love to try to beat Dallas with Dak on their side?” Schultz detailed in a March 27, 2024 story titled, “Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott as Free Agent: QB’s Top 7 Landing Spots in 2025.”

“So out of 31 NFL teams, there seem to be viable destinations for Prescott next offseason.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Appears Prepared to Risk Losing Dak Prescott in 2025

Prescott has become a bit of a polarizing figure for Cowboys fans considering the lack of playoff success. Yet, seeing Prescott in a Giants uniform could be an even worse scenario.

The Giants have Daniel Jones on a four-year, $160 million contract through 2026. Yet, New York has an out in Jones’ deal that could allow the team to move on from the quarterback as soon as 2025.

Keep in mind, there is a lot of posturing going on by both sides as negotiations ramp up. Just because reports indicate there is not an extension on the table, the situation can still change by Week 1.

“The Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said in a series of March 26 messages on X. Owner Jerry Jones said, ‘We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.’

“No indication a deal is coming. This appears to clears the path for Dak Prescott to test free agency in 2025.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott’s Dead Money Gives Dallas Limited Replacement Options at QB

The challenge is Dallas has no viable replacement option if Prescott bolts. Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are both on the roster for this season, but will also be free agents in 2025.

Even if Prescott leaves, the Cowboys will still be dealing with dead cap money from the quarterback’s current four-year, $160 million deal as a result of void years. ESPN’s Adam Schefter floated a wild $95 million dead cap number, but this figure is closer to $40 million, per Spotrac.

Dallas’ most viable alternative option may be to turn to the 2025 NFL draft. Even if the Cowboys do not win the NFC East, Dallas is an unlikely candidate to lose enough games to warrant a top-10 pick.

To land a top quarterback like Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, chances are the Cowboys need one of the top selections. This grim reality could have the Cowboys motivated to return to the bargaining table with Prescott before the start of next season.

Otherwise, the Cowboys are dangerously close to risking Prescott potentially suiting up for an NFC foe in the not too distant future.