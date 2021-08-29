Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Declares Dak Prescott Starting QB for Week 1

One month removed from straining his throwing shoulder, Dak Prescott is “good to go” for the 2021 regular season.

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Sunday that Prescott will start the team’s Sept. 9 season-opener against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He turned it loose and was none the worse for it,” Jones said prior to Dallas’ preseason finale versus Jacksonville, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. “The MRIs are showing all systems go. He’s throwing with velocity (and) emphasis. Throwing on the run.’’

Prescott injured his lat muscle on July 28 and was subsequently barred from practicing until the Cowboys settled on a treatment plan. That plan, formed in consultation with the MLB’s Texas Rangers, called for the $160 million cornerstone to sit the entire exhibition period and gradually ramp up his throwing.

Prescott followed these marching orders and, after additional testing, reintegrated into the team portion of practice. This week, although Cooper Rush assumed first-string duties for the Jaguars game, Prescott was captured lobbing deep shots and firing frozen ropes into the end zone.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott casually tossing passes of 40-plus air yards in warmups before showing good velocity in 7-on-7. He’s overcome an ankle fracture, latissimus strain and, worst of all, that second MRI to be ready for start of season. pic.twitter.com/eYxBfDa62x — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 28, 2021

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explained why the organization carries little concern over Prescott’s Week 1 status.