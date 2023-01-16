Dak Prescott’s Sideline Reaction to Cowboys Kicker Goes Viral [LOOK]

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen enough.

The Cowboys entered halftime of their playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an 18-0 lead, led by Dak Prescott’s three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). However, one of the biggest storylines of the first half was the three missed extra points by kicker Brett Maher.

Instead of holding a 21-0 lead at the half, Dallas was short by three points due to Maher’s missed kicks. His three missed extra points matched the total that he had all season long. Needless to say, Prescott couldn’t hold his frustration back on the sidelines following Maher’s third missed extra point.

Dak Prescott has seen enough of the missed extra points. “Go for f**ckin’ two!” pic.twitter.com/yuPH7FN8NE — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Cowboys’ Maher Makes NFL History With Third Missed Extra Point

As noted by ESPN Stats and Info, Maher is the first player in NFL history to miss three extra points in a playoff game — and he did it all in one half.

“Brett Maher is the first player in NFL history to miss 3 extra points in a playoff game (@EliasSports),” said ESPN Stats and Info.

Field Yates of ESPN pointed out how effective Maher was on extra points all season long — until the Cowboys’ playoff game.

“Brett Maher on extra points this regular season: 50-of-53. 3 total misses, said Yates. “Brett Maher on extra points tonight: 0-for-3. 3 misses already.”

As also noted by ESPN’s Ed Werder, Maher is the first player since at least 2000 to miss three extra point attempts in a single game.

“Brett Maher is the first kicker since at least 2000 to miss 3 extra-point attempts in a game, per @ESPNStatsInfo,” said Werder.

Maher Misses Fourth Extra Point Early in Second Half

To top it off, Maher actually missed his fourth extra point of the night when the Cowboys took a 24-0 lead on their first drive of the second half. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reacted to Maher’s missed extra points by referencing former Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey. Bailey previously missed four kicks in a game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings during a loss to the Buccaneers in 2020.

Bailey would end up being released by the Vikings shortly after the season.

“Wow. Joe Buck of ESPN said Brett Maher of Cowboys has set the NFL record for most missed extra points in an NFL Playoff game with 3 misses,” said McCarthy. “And he did it in one half — much less a full game. Add in his Week 18 miss, Maher has missed 4 straight. Dan Bailey what would you?”

As noted by ESPN’s Todd Archer, Maher is the first kicker since 1932 to miss four extra points in a single game.

“According to Elias, Brett Maher is the only player in any NFL game since 1932 to miss four extra points in one game, regular-season or playoffs,” said Archer. “So there’s that.”

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely also shared his own two cents on Maher’s struggles.

“Maher had a phenomenal yr 91% on Fgs 9/11 on 50+ yd fgs! 50/53 on pats He is just having one horrendous night (I’ve been there),” said Feely.

We’ll see if Maher is able to bounce back, but his four extra missed points is not only making history — they’re frustrating his teammates.

