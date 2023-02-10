Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Draws Clear Line With Super Bowl Pick

Dak Prescott may have some former teammates and coaches on the Philadelphia Eagles sidelined, but the Dallas Cowboys QB can’t bring himself to cheer for a rival NFC East team in the Super Bowl.

Prescott was asked about his pick for the big game during the NFL Honors show, making it clear he’s rooting for the Kanas Chiefs to get it done.

“I got a few college teammates, even a college coach that’s over in Philly. But I don’t know if I can root for an NFC East team to win,” Prescott said. “So unfortunatley for those guys I care about — I hope they have a great game — I’m going with the AFC to win this one.”

Prescott was then asked about the Cowboys getting to the Super Bowl next year, with the QB responding, “That’s the plan.”

Dallas’ season came to an end in the Divisional Round, with the San Francisco 49ers pulling out a 19-12 victory.

Dak Prescott Named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Prescott took home the most prestigious honor from the award show, being named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his work in the community.

“Thank you to the NFL, to Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, to Nationwide for recognizing the impact that we as NFL players can have off the field,” Prescott said. “To the Payton family, I have such appreciation for Walter, for your beautiful family that continues the legacy through your charitable work.

“That’s something I’ve always said, that I hope that when I finish this game, they can say he was a helluva player, but he was a much better person.”

Prescott joined former Cowboys Roger Staubach (1978) and Troy Aikman (1997) and Jason Witten (2012) as recepients of the honor.

“As a Dallas Cowboy, I am honored to join the prior recipients of this award, such a prestigious award, which is Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten,” Prescott said. “These are men who I look up and have learned so much from. Being recognized, I will never take for granted and it’s something that I’ll take pride in forever.”

Dak Prescott Torn Over Kellen Moore Departure

Prescott will enter next season with a new offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer and head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays. The team mutually parted ways with Kellen Moore shortly after the end of the season. Moore has since landed with the Chargers as their new offensive coordinator.

Prescott and Moore have a relationship that dates back to their time together as teammates on the Cowboys.

“I’m upset but I’m happy for him,” Prescott told The Dallas Morning News of the shift.

Prescott is coming off an uneven season where he tossed an NFL-high 15 interceptions in 15 games. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects his franchise QB to turn things around next season.

“I’m not going to speak for him, but I don’t know of anybody that probably looks in the mirror more than Dak,” Jones said from the Senior Bowl last week. “And is into self-correcting, self-improvement. That’s what he’s about. That’s the outstanding quality. He takes what he gets, he takes all he can get from Kellen or whether it’s Mike or whoever.”