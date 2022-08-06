Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message to Front Office

Tony Pollard is entering a contract year with the Dallas Cowboys and if it were up to quarterback Dak Prescott, the team would lock up the versatile back for the foreseeable future.

Pollard has emerged as a dynamic player for the Cowboys rushing, receiving and returning the ball. Prescott values what Pollard brings to the table and his willingness to jump in whenever his number is called.

“He’s a special player that is going to help this team and continue to help this team and contribute in so many ways. He’s a guy that I definitely want to keep around,” Prescott told reporters at training camp. “His mentality to want the ball, to be a great teammate and put his ego aside to do whatever it takes to help this team. Whether it be blocking, at running back, or out at receiver. That just speaks to his versatility and his athleticism.”

With Ezekiel Elliott a bit banged up, Pollard took on a larger role, collecting a career-best 719 yards on the ground and contributing in the passing game with 39 catches for 337 yards. Adding another set of capable hands on the field will be a key piece of his workload, especially with Dallas relying on some unproven receivers as the year begins.

“He can get out there and be one of our best pass-catchers,” Prescott said. “Just the way that he’s grown just in his route running from the time that we’ve asked him to take on that role is is impressive.”

Cowboys Haven’t Had Extension Talks With Pollard

If Pollard keeps upping his production, the Cowboys will have to take a hard look at what it will take to keep Pollard around — especially if their QB is pushing the issue. However, it doesn’t sound like anything is imminent in terms of a potential extension for Pollard.

“There are some things as we move forward that we just have to take a look at,” Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said on 96.7 The Ticket, “in terms of that running back position and the cap and how that works, in terms of Zeke and Tony and how we work those two together. So, we’ll continue to see how that’s evolving as the year goes. But the goal is to have Tony Pollard back here next year.”

Pollard’s future with the team could depend on what happens with Elliott. The Cowboys have a potential out with Elliott next offseason from the $90 million, six-year extension they signed the two-time rushing leader to in 2019. If Elliott doesn’t return to his previous form, Dallas could decide to ride with Pollard as their back of the future and cut ties with the three-time Pro Bowler runner.

Spotrac estimates that Pollard’s market value is around $6.3 million.

Elliott Eager to Get Healthy Season Under His Belt

Elliott suffered a partially form PCL last season, which he decided to play through. It had a clear effect on his production, averaging the lowest per-carry average of his career (4.0 yards) and yards per game (59).

On top of that, he ended the season on a sour note, rushing for just 31 yards as the Cowboys were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the 49ers. Eliott is hoping to put the down year behind him and answer any questions about his future.

“I think it is a big season. But I think you can’t look too far down the road,” Elliott said. “I don’t think there’s really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I will be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.”

Elliott said he won’t be playing in any of the Cowboys’ preseason games, which begin on Saturday, August 13 against the Broncos.