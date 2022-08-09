Cowboys Star Pass-Catcher Dubbed Trade Request Candidate

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to lock up a long-term deal with Dalton Schultz this offseason, which could lead to a sooner-than-expected breakup with the rising tight end.

Schultz has emerged as a key weapon for the Cowboys over the last two seasons, notching 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns over that span. The Cowboys were hoping to keep Dalton in Dallas for the foreseeable future with an extension this offseason but were unable to come to an agreement. Schultz is playing on the franchise tag worth $10.9 million but both sides are holding out hope that a deal could still get done.

However, Schultz was pointed out as a potential trade request candidate by Bleacher Report, with the contract dispute being cited as a key reason. Here’s what B/R’s Alex Kay had to say about the star tight end’s status:

The Dallas Cowboys could soon lose tight end Dalton Schultz after they failed to reach an agreement with him on a long-term extension this offseason. He is now set to play on the franchise tag this season after talks on a multiyear deal broke down over the summer. If the Cowboys don’t show interest in meeting Schultz’s extension demands or signal they plan to franchise-tag him again in 2023, he could force his way out by requesting a trade.

Dalton Schultz Wants to Remain With Cowboys

Play

Dalton Schultz: Business is Business | Dallas Cowboys 2022 #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: bit.ly/2L07gMO For more Cowboys content: dallascowboys.com Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@dallascowboys Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DallasCowboys Get the App: apple.co/1GG1G36 2022-07-29T01:57:35Z

The Cowboys simply can’t afford to lose Schultz as they look to keep up their torrid pace in the passing game. Dallas is lacking reliable depth among their pass-catchers and Schultz is one of quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite targets, notching the second-most targets on the team a year ago.

What’s working in the Cowboys’ favor is that Schultz has been very clear that he wants to remain in Dallas, despite the negotiations falling through.

“This is where I want to be,” Schultz said on July 28. “I’ve said that from the start, and I’ll keep it saying it — this is where I want to be.”

It’s essentially another prove-it year for Schultz and he’s in a good spot. The 26-year-old tight end should continue to gobble up targets and a big year will boost his value when he gets back to the negotiating table with the Cowboys.

Cowboys Brass Sent Clear Message on Schultz’s Future

While a deal didn’t happen this offseason, the Cowboys have been clear that they’d like to make it happen — eventually.

“He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. He’s an available player who plays at a high level,” Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones said on July 26. “So it’s not that we didn’t want him on a long-term deal. It’s just about getting to the right answer on that, and I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton’s going to be a long-term Cowboy here. It just didn’t work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around.”

The Cowboys don’t have a ton of depth behind Schultz at the tight end position. The Cowboys released Blake Jarwin this offseason, which will likely put rookie fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson in line to get some early career reps. Dallas also has Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle on the roster but the duo combined for just seven catches last season.