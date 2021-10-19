Cowboys Starter Arrested for Drunk Driving in Dallas: Report

Cowboys starting safety Damontae Kazee was arrested and jailed Tuesday morning for driving while under the influence, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News first reported.
Kazee was stopped in The Colony, a Dallas suburb, around 3 a.m. for a traffic violation. He admitted to consuming alcohol after an officer reported “physical signs” of Kazee’s impairment, a police spokesperson told Gehlken.
Kazee subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DWI, a first-offense misdemeanor. He was released from The Colony Municipal Jail early Tuesday afternoon after posting $2,500 bond.
The Cowboys declined comment to Gehlken, and the team has yet to publicly address Kazee’s arrest.
The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!
Kazee An Every-Game Starter for Cowboys
Signed to a one-year contract in free agency, reuniting with former Falcons head coach and current Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Kazee has been a key contributor through six games, posting 17 tackles (13 solo), three pass deflections, one interception and a forced fumble. He’s hardly come off the field, too, logging 90.41% (349) of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps.
A hard-hitter near the line of scrimmage, Kazee helps lead the NFL’s fifth-best run defense, which surrenders just 86.2 yards per game. Dallas surrendered 120 ground yards amid Sunday’s overtime victory at New England, with Kazee — an admitted boon for Quinn’s play-calling and game-planning — notching three solo tackles.
“He has been a good resource for me behind the scenes,” Quinn said in July, per WFAA.com. “‘Hey here’s what Q might mean in this.’ It may not be scheme related but in a situation, in a moment, a style of play, an attitude that we want to play with, he can back me in a lot of ways. Scheme being one of them, just a style, an identity of how we want to play that would be another.”
The next men up at safety opposite Donovan Wilson, presuming the league or organization disciplines Kazee, are Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse. The Cowboys also have rookie Israel Mukuamu on the 53-man roster and Tyler Coyle on the practice squad.
Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
McCarthy Emphasized Good Judgement During Bye
Kazee’s arrest comes as the 5-1 Cowboys settle into their bye week, and shortly after head coach Mike McCarthy stressed to his players the importance of staying safe and making good decisions amid the brief respite.
”Yeah, we talked about it last week when I told them what the schedule was going to be,” McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Talked about the distractions and what we don’t want. We have an outstanding season — 5-1, where we are. Make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends.
”They deserve it. They deserve this break, the length of it. I have a lot of confidence and a lot of trust in those guys.”
READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Jones Admits to ‘Nervousness’ over Dak Prescott Injury
Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL