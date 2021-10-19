Cowboys Starter Arrested for Drunk Driving in Dallas: Report

Cowboys starting safety Damontae Kazee was arrested and jailed Tuesday morning for driving while under the influence, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News first reported.

Kazee was stopped in The Colony, a Dallas suburb, around 3 a.m. for a traffic violation. He admitted to consuming alcohol after an officer reported “physical signs” of Kazee’s impairment, a police spokesperson told Gehlken.

Kazee subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DWI, a first-offense misdemeanor. He was released from The Colony Municipal Jail early Tuesday afternoon after posting $2,500 bond.

The Cowboys declined comment to Gehlken, and the team has yet to publicly address Kazee’s arrest.

Kazee An Every-Game Starter for Cowboys

Signed to a one-year contract in free agency, reuniting with former Falcons head coach and current Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Kazee has been a key contributor through six games, posting 17 tackles (13 solo), three pass deflections, one interception and a forced fumble. He’s hardly come off the field, too, logging 90.41% (349) of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps.

A hard-hitter near the line of scrimmage, Kazee helps lead the NFL’s fifth-best run defense, which surrenders just 86.2 yards per game. Dallas surrendered 120 ground yards amid Sunday’s overtime victory at New England, with Kazee — an admitted boon for Quinn’s play-calling and game-planning — notching three solo tackles.