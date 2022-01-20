Cowboys’ Dan Quinn to Become New Head Coach in NFC East?

A nightmare scenario now exists in which the Dallas Cowboys lose renowned defensive coordinator Dan Quinn … and are forced to face him twice a year.

Per media reports, the New York Giants have requested permission to interview Quinn for its head-coaching vacancy. No meeting has been scheduled as of this writing.

One of, if not the hottest HC candidate in the 2022 cycle, Quinn interviewed with the Denver Broncos on January 18 and the Minnesota Vikings on January 19. He’s scheduled to sit down with the Miami Dolphins on January 20 and the Chicago Bears on January 22.

Due primarily to his strong leadership qualities, Quinn, 51, is widely considered the favorite to land in Denver, replacing Vic Fangio.

“He is a culture-builder,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said of the former Atlanta head man on January 15. “Took the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second season there. Also has worked previously with Broncos general manager George Paton.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys

Exploring Big Blue’s Interest in DQ

On the hunt for a head coach since January 11, when they fired Joe Judge, the Giants are simultaneously conducting a general manager search after also dismissing Dave Gettleman. The finalists for the latter position are Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Upon accepting the job, Schoen or Poles would have a hand in bringing aboard Quinn — if he’s still available — according to the New York Daily News.

“The timing of the Giants’ request for Quinn comes as a surprise since they haven’t hired a new GM yet. Co-owner John Mara had said last week that he wanted to get the GM hire ‘done first’ so the new GM could ‘lead the search’ for a new head coach,” beat reporter Pat Leonard wrote on January 19.