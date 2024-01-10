Cowboys Gave Dan Quinn a Raise, But Coach’s Future Uncertain: Report

The Dallas Cowboys owe a lot of their defensive success to Dan Quinn, but they may need to prepare for life without him. The defensive coordinator has produced exceptional results with the Cowboys, but is apparently eager to become a head coach again.

The former Atlanta Falcons coach has also been given a raise, according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer. But Jerry Jones’ cash may not be enough according to Archer’s recent report.

“The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Quinn, who has been up for jobs each of the past two years,” Archer wrote. “Jerry Jones adjusted Quinn’s contract, per sources, but Quinn wants to be a head coach again. If the right opportunity presents itself, Jones might be hard-pressed to convince Quinn to stay.”

There’s no question that losing Quinn would be a loss. The Cowboys led the NFL in takeaways in 2021 and 2022. They’ve also seen the development of key players like linebacker Micah Parsons and corner Trevon Diggs.

Archer also touches on the future of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy’s situation feels a bit more certain, per Archer’s words. But the NFC Wild Card round will be a major factor.

Jerry Jones’ Comments on McCarthy’s Performance

After Dallas locked up the NFC East title with the Week 18 win over the Washington Commanders, Jones was asked about McCarthy’s status going into the playoffs.

On the surface, it seems like a no-brainer to keep McCarthy. He has 36 wins over the past three regular seasons, with two NFC East division titles to boot. However, Jones and the Cowboys are about winning Super Bowls. McCarthy has done well, but has just one playoff win in his tenure.

“What he’s done, the fact that we put ourselves in this position over the last three years, I think that does speak for itself,” Jones said, per Archer. “We’ve got a lot of football left, and in no small part, thanks to Mike, thanks to his staff and thanks to some really outstanding players around here. So we’ll see how each game goes.”

It’s a compliment to McCarthy. But Jones also doesn’t outright say that McCarthy is safe regardless of the playoffs.

Cowboys Welcome McCarthy’s Former Team

To add to drama of McCarthy’s job status, he also gets to welcome his former team to Dallas. The Green Bay Packers locked in their playoff spot on the final week of the season, and will now be heading to Cowboys Stadium for the Wild Card.

The Packers turned around their season after a rough 2-5 start. This is primarily thanks to an uptick in performances from quarterback Jordan Love, who became the team’s outright starter last offseason.

While McCarthy has been in Dallas for four years, this will only be the second meeting against the Packers. The first clash came in 2022, when the Cowboys lost a 31-28 overtime thriller in Green Bay.

On Sunday, the Packers will visit Dallas with McCarthy in charge for the first time. Whether the Cowboys HC is able to flip the result from last year will be a critical point in how fans, and Jones, evaluate him.