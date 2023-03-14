Cowboys ‘Working Hard’ To Retain Veteran Pass-Rusher With New Deal

The Dallas Cowboys don’t want Dante Fowler Jr. to go anywhere.

Fowler is fresh off a one-year, prove-it deal with the Cowboys, where he became a vital role player for Dallas’ stellar defense. Fowler notched six sacks, 27 tackles and two forced fumbles last season. His six sacks were tied for third on the team and the same amount as DeMarcus Lawrence, who played almost twice as many snaps as Fowler.

There is mutual interest from both sides to get a deal done to keep Fowler in Dallas, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“I’m told the Cowboys are working hard to get an agreement to the finish line with DE Dante Fowler Jr. They ‘want him back’ and the feeling is ‘he wants to be back,’ per league source,” Anderson tweeted on Monday. “Cowboys still have to get an agreement to the finish line with Dante Fowler Jr., so we will see.”

Dante Fowler Enjoys Playing for Dan Quinn

Spotrac estimates Fowler’s market value around $7 million per year. Fowler said after signing with the Cowboys last offseason that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was a big part of his decision. Quinn recruited Fowler at the University of Florida when he was the defensive coordinator and also coached him in Atlanta.

“I just love him as a ball coach,” Fowler said, via Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan. “He loves ball. Just a real dude, and a guy that you want to play for. I’m fine with just playing for him the rest of my life, to be honest with you.

Fowler hasn’t lived up to his billing as a former No. 3 overall pick. However, he’s developed a solid reputation for getting to the quarterback and his preference would be to stick around in Dallas for a while.

“I would love to be a Cowboy long term, but right now, I just want to come in here and contribute and do what I have to do for the team so we can get these wins and get to the Super Bowl,” Fowler said after initially signing in 2022.

Cowboys Eyeing Bobby Wagner As Well

The Cowboys have yet to make a big splash in free agency — as of Monday night — but could have a significant move on the horizon. Dallas has reached out to eight-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they also courted last offseason. However, they’re slow-playing any signing, waiting to see how the market shakes out for the 32-year-old linebacker.

“The Cowboys have contacted LB Bobby Wagner about their interest in signing him for the second time in as many years,” ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted. “Seahawks interested too. Source tells me Wagner decision not imminent as both seek to determine his current value.”

The Rams struggled last year but Wagner was not the problem. He posted the highest PFF grade among off-ball linebackers at 90.7, notching 89 tackles and six sacks.

If Wagner doesn’t work out, the Cowboys could choose to re-sign one of their own in Leighton Vander Esch, who will be a free agent this offseason.