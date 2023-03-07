DeAndre Hopkins Sends Message to Cowboys Amid Trade Rumors

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant is continuing his recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins attempting to get the five-time Pro Bowl receiver to Big D. Bryant posted a live video on Twitter with Hopkins once again making an appearance in Dallas.

“Yeah, we out here in the D,” Hopkins said during the March 6, 2023 social media video. “My boy Dez told me to pull up on him, check out the scenery. He gave me a tour of the dirty D.”

Hopkins has been the subject of trade rumors as the Cardinals explore possible deals for the star playmaker this offseason, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Bryant implored Cowboys fans to convince Hopkins to join Dallas.

“Tell him to come to Dallas,” Bryant noted during the video.

Hopkins still has two seasons remaining on his $54 million contract, so it is not entirely up to the star playmaker where he lands. The Cardinals will be looking for the best trade compensation for Hopkins. The wideout asked for restaurant recommendations to check out during his visit to Dallas and was playful about the ongoing trade rumors.

“Why I need to come to Dallas? Y’all ain’t convinced me on that yet,” Hopkins noted.

DeAndre Hopkins on CeeDee Lamb: ‘He Got Something in Him’

During the video, one fan took a shot at Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb in the comments, but Hopkins stood up for the Dallas playmaker. Cowboys fans are hoping Hopkins is able to team up with Lamb next season as the Dallas front office explore ways to bolster their offense.

“My boy CeeDee ain’t no barbecue chicken. That’s my dog,” Hopkins said of Lamb. “…That’s my boy. He wear that 8-8, now. He do his thing out there on that field. He got something in him.”

The Cowboys Looking to Make ‘Splash on Offense’ This Offseason: Report

NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry reported that the buzz during the NFL Combine is that the Cowboys want “to make a splash on offense” this offseason. Whether it is signing Odell Beckham Jr. or trading for Hopkins, Dallas has a few available veteran options the team could pursue in the coming weeks.

“What that splash means remains to be seen, whether it’s trading up (or for) a big-name player, a splashy signing in free agency or what, but they definitely want a big headliner,” Berry wrote on March 6. “I threw out to my source ‘What about DeAndre Hopkins?’ And my source said ‘Yeah, something like that.’ Again, it was my first thought, not my source’s and he didn’t bite beyond basically agreeing that would be a big splash, so I’m not even saying that’s a rumor. But I thought it was interesting.”

Dez Bryant Continues to Recruit DeAndre Hopkins to Join the Cowboys

In the meantime, Bryant continues to play recruiter with Hopkins becoming a frequent visitor to the Dallas area during the offseason. Bryant previously posted a video of himself and Hopkins working out in the DFW area.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to get our guy here,” Bryant said prior to ending his most recent Twitter live session.

Now, the question is whether Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feels the same way.