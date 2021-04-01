DeMarcus Lawrence to be Paid Monster Bonus for Extra Cowboys Game

NFL owners on Tuesday officially approved the league’s long-discussed move to an 18-week, 17-game regular-season schedule, the first such format change since 1978.

And per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the rich are getting richer. All NFL players signed before Feb. 26, 2020, when the new CBA was ratified, and who have not since “substantially renegotiated,” will earn an extra paycheck following the 17th game. The amount is equal to 1/17 of the player’s 2021 base salary.

It’s a particularly fortuitous development for Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who has a $17 million salary on the books and thus will receive $1 million in Week 18 — one of just 10 players in the seven-digit bonus club.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, down to $8.06 million in available funds, the Week 18 bonus will not affect the salary cap, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.