DeMarcus Lawrence Breaks Silence on Randy Gregory’s Exit from Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys wanted to bring back both of their top edge rushers, but only DeMarcus Lawrence stayed while Randy Gregory left.

In what will be an infamous moment from the 2022 offseason, Gregory made a last-second flip to the Denver Broncos, signing the exact same contract. Due to his issues with language in his deal, the Cowboys and Gregory had a nasty and public separation.

The Gregory fiasco arrived just after Lawrence was reported to return. While Lawrence agreed to his new deal on March 14, Gregory was announced to return by the Cowboys before the flip to the Broncos on March 15.

Now, Lawrence is speaking on the shocking turn of events. While he was certainly surprised and wanted Gregory in Dallas, he isn’t holding any ill will toward his former teammate, according to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken.

“It was a shock to me. I heard the news just like everyone else. ‘Randy signed with the Cowboys,’ and after my workout, I got home and saw on Instagram Randy had signed with the Broncos.” Randy a “brother for life. …Best to Randy.”

It seems like pretty much every person involved with the Cowboys other than the top brass in the front office found out through the media, which lends credence to the idea that it was a last-second and quick change for Gregory.

Lawrence Speaks on New Cowboys DE Dante Fowler

Besides Lawrence addressing the departure of Gregory, he also discussed the arrival of Dante Fowler. Fowler was signed by the Cowboys on March 18 after spending his previous two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

In the same interview that prompted the Gregory comments, Lawrence was asked about Fowler’s arrival. The 29-year-old didn’t front, admitting he doesn’t know much about the former Florida Gator but knows he and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn know each other well.

“I actually don’t know a lot about his game,” Lawrence said according to Todd Archer. “I know [Dan Quinn] coached him back in Atlanta a couple years ago. …I know that he’s coming in here to help us win. He’s coming to get better, and shoot, that’s all I can ask from a guy.”

Fowler’s first season in Atlanta was spent under Quinn’s watch, although the DE’s production over two years with the Falcons was lackluster, totaling just 4.5 sacks. His 11.5 sacks in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams proves that he can explode, but it remains to be seen if he can do that in Dallas.

Gregory Gets Paid

No matter where Gregory decided, it appeared that a five-year, $70 million deal was always the number for the player and team.

As NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reported, the only issue was contract language.

“And so it’s the Broncos — not the Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory,” Rapoport tweeted. “My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver.”

It’s a wild way to lose a player, but Gregory is also someone the Cowboys could’ve lost much sooner. The former Nebraska Cornhusker missed two entire seasons due to substance abuse issues, and his season-high for sacks is only 6.

Gregory is definitely a talented player and this was a bad moment for the Cowboys, but it’s another situation that may be a blessing in disguise.