Proposed Cowboys Trade Would Add Up-and-Coming Broncos RB to Roster

The Dallas Cowboys‘ 2024 roster is slowly starting to take shape, and it could change further with a trade for a Denver Broncos weapon. While the Cowboys have re-signed Rico Dowdle, they are still lacking a true No. 1 running back heading into the 2024 season.

That’s why Blogging the Boys writer Brian Martin thinks the team should consider Broncos RB Javonte Williams. Williams has been a bright spot on the Denver roster, but is entering a contract year as the team is setting up a rebuild.

“Last season he started 13 games and rushed for 774 yards (3.6 y/a) and two touchdowns,” Martin wrote on March 18. “With the Broncos going through somewhat of a rebuild, Williams could be available via trade considering he’s entering a contract year. With Jaleel McLaughlin potentially waiting in the wings, the Cowboys should place a call to their buddy Sean Payton about Williams’ availability.”

If Denver is committed to a clean slate, trading Williams would make sense. As mentioned above, impressive flashes from McLaughlin only further set up a potential exit for Williams. If that does happen, Dallas could do far worse than the former North Carolina Tar Heel.

Javonte Williams’ First Three Years with Broncos

As good as Williams has looked at times, his first three seasons have been a mixed bag. This is partially due to injury and partially due to splitting time with other RBs. The good news about that split is that, despite three years of experience, Williams is still only 23 and his workload has been reasonable.

As a rookie in 2021, Williams exploded into his role with Denver. According to Pro Football Reference, Williams totaled 903 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns as the team’s backup RB. He also had 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

But in 2022, Williams suffered a torn ACL and LCL just four games into the year. His sophomore season was over, but it at least happened early enough that it didn’t drastically affect his ability to play for the Broncos during 2023.

Williams returned with a solid, albeit not great year. In 16 appearances, Williams totaled 774 rushing yards and 228 receiving yards. He scored 5 total touchdowns and crossed the 1000-total yard mark for the second time.

Williams Would Be Cheap Try for Cowboys

Another reason why Williams makes sense is that the Cowboys will not have to pay him much in 2024. The 23-year-old is still on his rookie contract, and will make $1.87 million in salary this year according to Spotrac.

While Williams would be a free agent in 2025 without a second deal, that’s a bridge Dallas or any interested team can cross later. If anything, it would be a test year for Williams and should encourage him to earn the biggest possible contract he can.

Dallas hasn’t shied away from paying RBs big money in recent years. Even now-Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard earned $10+ million playing on the franchise tag. But for 2024, Dallas can roll with Dowdle, a No. 1 RB like Williams and maybe a new face in the draft.

Saving money there should allow them to make any short-term moves required to make a playoff run.