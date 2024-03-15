Derrick Henry Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With Cowboys

It looks like we have the answer for why Derrick Henry did not sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

Shortly after signing with the Baltimore Ravens, the 30-year-old running back revealed that he didn’t sign with the Cowboys because they didn’t reach out to him. The four-time Pro Bowler admitted that it would have been a “great” opportunity considering he stays in the Dallas area during the offseason.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“The Cowboys never called at all. … That’s where I stay in the offseason I’m kind of on the back end of my career and that’s a great organization,” said Henry during an interview on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “It would’ve been a great opportunity, but I’m thankful that I ended up here in Baltimore.”

Henry went into further detail about the Cowboys’ lack of interest in him during an appearance on the Schein on Sports podcast.

“Dallas didn’t even—nah, not at all. I don’t really know what’s going on over there…” said Henry during an appearance on the Schein on Sports podcast. “Baltimore was showing the most interest and was somewhere that I wanted to be. I’m glad that we got it done, but the Cowboys never called at all.”

Why Cowboys Passed on Signing Derrick Henry

The lack of interest from the Cowboys is a bit puzzling considering their need for a starting running back — Tony Pollard signed a deal with the Tennessee Titans at the beginning of free agency — and the interest shown from Henry in signing with Dallas.

However, the cost of signing Henry may have played a major role in why the Cowboys never even bothered contacting the veteran back. Despite his advanced age, Henry entered free agency as arguably the top back and the Ravens paid him like one, as he signed a two-year deal worth $16 million — it could escalate to $20 million — with $9 million guaranteed.

Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News mentions that Dallas had a budget to spend for the running back position, why is they avoided pursuing Henry.

“If the Cowboys called Derrick Henry, who has a home in area, would be nothing to discuss but weather and traffic,” wrote Gehlken on Thursday, March 14. “Team earmarked limited funds for RB position. Signing a top back wasn’t viable. Would have been an insult to low-ball Henry.”

Henry is arguably the league’s most accomplished running back since entering the league in 2016. He won Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after becoming the eighth running back in NFL history to surpass 2,000 yards in a single season. He’s also led the league in rushing yards twice and rushing touchdowns twice.

Cowboys Also Lose out on Two Veteran Backs

Not only did the Cowboys miss out on Henry and all of the top backs, they missed out on the lower-tier backs they did pursue. For example, Dallas targeted Zack Moss early in free agency, only for him to end up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on a two-year, $8 million deal. Meanwhile, Dallas last out on the A.J. Dillon sweepstakes when the running back instead decided to re-up with the Green Bay Packers.

With the running back crop thinning out in free agency, the Cowboys will likely be forced to seek their new starting running back through the 2024 NFL draft.