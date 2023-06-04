Cowboys Pushed to Make Trade for All-Pro Running Back

Dez Bryant wants to see the Dallas Cowboys go all-in with a move for Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry.

Bryant urged the Cowboys to go after the two-time rushing leader in a tweet, citing how the move could be beneficial for both parties. Dallas would add the thunderous back to their arsenal, while Henry could get an opportunity to contribute as part of an offense that features multiple weapons, lowering the astronomical workload he’s currently getting in Tennessee.

“Cowboys get Derrick Henry with the supporting cast they have… Prescott Pollard Lamb Cooks Gallup and sprinkle in Turpin/Vaughn. Derrick Henry will bring the perfect balanced to execute all of the fire power the cowboys have,” Bryant tweeted. “That’s a tough offense with a tough defense… Explosive Strength Balance and Speed Reminder.. Derrick Henry carried the load in Tennessee his whole entire career.. he don’t have to do that in Dallas… I like the idea of this Yr cowboy team.”

The Cowboys are heading into the season with Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones, rookie Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle.

Pollard will be taking over the top running back role but is still recovering from injuries he suffered in the postseason. Pollard fractured his fibula and suffered an ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers. However, he expects to be ready for the start of the season.

Cowboys Linked to Derrick Henry Previously

The Cowboys have been linked to Henry previously this offseason. Trey Wingo, formerly of ESPN and now with Pro Football Network said in April that he believes the Cowboys would be interested in making a deal.

“The way Derrick plays and the size, it’s eventually going to catch up to him. If someone wants to take him on, I’ve heard the Cowboys [are] potentially interested, but it would have to be at their price, not Derrick Henry’s price,” Wingo said.

Henry is entering the final year of his contract but has proven to be one of the best backs in the NFL. He’s topped 1,500 yards in three of his last four seasons, finding the end zone 46 times over that span. Henry registered an NFL-high 349 carries last season, collecting 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games.

“Derrick Henry is still potentially a very dominant running back, but time waits for no man,” Wingo said. “Derrick Henry still has all kinds of things he can do for you, but the clock is ticking.”

Titans New GM Shut Down Derrick Henry Trade Rumors

The Titans and new GM Ran Carthon fired back earlier this offseason when there was a report that the team was shopping Henry.

“There’s nothing new to report,” Carthon said. “There was an erroneous report that came out. I’ve spoken to Todd (France), Derrick’s representative, and we’re in a good place. So, there’s nothing new to report from there.

The Titans were in the mix for a playoff spot last season, although they finished just 7-10. With a new front office in place, it’s conceivable that the franchise would want to reset to some extent. But as it stands, it looks like the Titans will continue to function with Henry as the centerpiece of their offense.