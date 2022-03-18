Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Sounds Off on Browns’ Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson has become a Cleveland Brown in a blockbuster trade, and the NFL and Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons are taking notice.

Watson is leaving the Houston Texans after a prolonged trade saga that began as a breakup between the team and player, but was complicated by 22 women coming forward with sexual harassment and assault allegations.

As CNN reported, a jury declined to indict Watson, although he still faces 22 civil lawsuits. The outcome of those suits remains to be seen, but Watson should be able to play in some capacity in 2022, and he will be paid handsomely for it, as NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 18.

“Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract,” Rapoport Tweeted. “That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.”

In response to the news, Parsons offered his congratulations to both Watson and Mulugheta, who is also the Cowboys linebacker’s agent.

“David. Really the mf goat when it come to contracts !!! Congrats d Watson and @DavidMulugheta” Parsons Tweeted on March 18

David. Really the mf goat when it come to contracts !!! Congrats d Watson and @DavidMulugheta — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 18, 2022

Watson is getting an eye-watering contract for the Browns, and there’s good reason for Parsons to be excited by it.

Browns’ Watson Trade, Contract Bodes Well for Parsons

Considering he’s only played one NFL season, Parsons still has a ways to go before his second NFL contract. However, an All-Pro rookie season featuring 13 sacks and 20 tackles for loss made a huge statement means that a big payday is already looming for the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Although, we’ll see if that eventual deal break records like Watson’s has. As Rapoport pointed out, Watson isn’t just getting the most guaranteed money on a contract ever, the deal is shattering the previous record by $80 million.

Parsons seeing his agent get Watson a massive deal with the Browns is only good news for the former Penn State star. The Cowboys may not have to worry about it for another few years, but if Parsons continues his elite-level play, it’s going to be a monster contract.

The Cowboys have a fifth-year option available, but that doesn’t mean waiting is the best overall option. Instead, they could give Parsons a contract within the next couple years to lock the linebacker down while being able to avoid losing leverage by waiting until his contract is running out.

Cowboys Star Wasn’t a Fan of Bobby Wagner’s Treatment

Parsons seems to enjoy Twitter quite a bit, as the 22-year-old often weighs in on the NFL and other sports when bombshells like Watson’s drop.

Another shocker this offseason arrived through the Seattle Seahawks cutting longtime linebacker Bobby Wagner, and Parsons had his two cents to offer.

After Wagner shared that the Seahawks didn’t tell him he was being cut despite his legendary career, Parsons made it clear he thought the release was in poor taste as well.

Wagner has since been linked to the Cowboys as a potential addition, so Parsons sharing some sympathy is a good sign from Dallas’ perspective.