Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Meets With Jerry Jones Amid Rumors

Dez Bryant was in the building for the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and the three-time Pro Bowler made some time to catch up with Jerry Jones.

Bryant has made some headlines recently after making a pitch about how he could help the receiver-needy Cowboys if they signed him. But it sounds like Sunday’s trip to AT&T Stadium was more about fun than petitioning Jones and Co. for a roster spot.

Bryant put a $10,000 bet on the Cowboys to upset the Bengals as a touchdown underdog, which netted him $37,000. Bryant and Jones met up after the game and Bryant could be heard telling the Cowboys owner, “Wasn’t one doubt in my mind.”

.@DezBryant with a happy Jerry Jones tells him he didn’t have one doubt in his mind about today’s game for the Cowboys vs. the Bengals, not one…cool moment between Bryant and Jones…#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/L7jfduXP3R — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) September 19, 2022

Jones and Bryant have always had a love-hate relationship. Jones said in 2020 that Dez was “a pain in the ass, but he was a joy.” Bryant also reflected on their unique relationship in a tweet.

“I think I’m the only player EVER to talk s–t to Jerry Jones,” he said. “I think that’s why we love each other.”

Bryant Still Believes He Could Help Cowboys

While things didn’t end on the best terms in Dallas, it’s clear Bryant still has a ton of love for the Cowboys. He sported a Deion Sanders throwback jersey and was thrilled to see Dallas come out on top — which his bet probably played a factor in.

But it’s also fairly clear that Bryant would welcome another shot with the Cowboys, despite notching just six catches since 2017. After the Week 1 disaster against the Bucs, Bryant made his pitch.

The idea of Dallas inking Bryant was initially pitched by former NFLer — and brief Cowboy — Datone Jones.

“No lie it won’t be a bad idea to bring Dez Bryant in,” Jones tweeted. “He would definitely wake the WR room up. [CeeDee] needs a mentor.”

That caught Bryant’s attention and he seemed to embrace the idea of being a veteran mentor for the young group of receivers.

I wouldn’t even need to play.. I’ll guarantee they’ll have a different attitude towards the game https://t.co/ANHKXbT8Wg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 12, 2022

“I wouldn’t even need to play,” Bryant tweeted. “I’ll guarantee they’ll have a different attitude towards the game.”

Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons, garnering All-Pro honors in 2014. However, considering his recent lack of work, signing Bryant wouldn’t do much to bolster the wide receiver corps.

Cowboys Receivers Step Up in Victory Against Bengals While the opener was rough for the Cowboys’ passing game, the receivers stepped up for backup Cooper Rush against the Bengals. CeeDee Lamb caught seven balls for 75 yards, while Noah Browns snagged five catches for 91 yards. “It feels extremely satisfying,” Brown said after the game, per the Cowboys’ official site. “This organization put a lot of trust in me for a long time. To come out here on the big stage and make the big play – I was happy to be able to do that for my guys.” Rush is now 2-0 as a starter and has two game-winning drives to his name after getting the Cowboys in position to kick the game-winning field goal against the Bengals. After the victory, he gave a special shoutout to Brown, who caught a 12-yard pass on the final drive.

“He’s a baller,” Rush said. “We’ve been together since we were rookies, and we’re still around and he just keeps getting better year after year – earning that starting spot. You guys got to see tonight why [that is]. All he does is make tough catches.”

The Cowboys will look to keep the momentum rolling on Monday Night Football against the 2-0 Giants. They could have some additional help in that game as well, with Michael Gallup possibly ready for a return.