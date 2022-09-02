Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Confirms Free Agency Talks with 2-Time All-Pro

The Dallas Cowboys are nearing closer to a blockbuster move for a former rival, as they look to bring a Philadelphia Eagles legend to Dallas.

The Cowboys have made a flurry of roster moves in the past few days, as the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline arrived on August 30. As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered, the team also added former Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison on September 1.

Now, their attention turns to the offensive tackle position. Reports from earlier this week had said that Dallas was interested in former Eagles and Chicago Bears tackle Jason Peters, and now owner Jerry Jones is confirming that Peters is visiting for talks and a physical.

Blogging the Boys’ RJ Ochoa transcribed Jones’ words from the owner’s visit to 105.3 The Game:

“Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Jason Peters: He’s here, getting physicals, we all know him… we’re going to sit down here… see how he’s doing… how his physicals have been… go from there,” Ochoa Tweeted on September 2.

Peters has a phenomenal resume and has been one of the best tackles in the league since his time with the Buffalo Bills in the mid-2000s. With Tyron Smith out for much of the season, Peters would be looked at as a new veteran leader on the Cowboys’ offensive line.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Peters Brings a High Pedigree

Most Cowboys fans ought to know Peters well, as he spent 12 seasons frustrating Dallas edge rushers and fans with his exceptional offensive line play. But before he reached Philly, he was finding a role with Buffalo.

Peters was an undrafted free agent in 2004, but still made the Bills’ final roster. He then took his opportunity in his second season, starting 10 games per PFR and nailing down the starting left tackle job. He never lost the gig, and earned two Pro Bowl honors in his final two seasons in Buffalo.

The Eagles swooped in when Peters became a free agent and enjoyed the tackle during his prime. Peters made seven consecutive Pro Bowls in seasons which he played(a ruptured Achilles kept him out of the 2012 season) and still started seven games before injury during Philly’s Super Bowl LII win.

After the 2020 season, Peters and the Eagles parted ways, leading the tackle to the Chicago Bears. Peters showed he still has gas in the tank, starting 15 games for Chicago in 2021.

Cowboys Owner Speaks on Rookie

While Peters would be an excellent stop-gap replacement for Smith, it does bring up questions about 2022 NFL draft first-rounder Tyler Smith. The rookie has been training at both guard and tackle, but Peters’ arrival would imply that the young talent would be backing him up.

That’s what Jones seems to think as well. Later in his interview, Jones said that Smith will receive an excellent education this year, whether Peters is signed or not.

“Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. (Tyler) will come in & get a Harvard doctor’s degree in playing LT between now & then,” Jones said, per USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with paying a price? I think so, yes.”

It could be a trial by fire for the young tackle, but Jones has a point that the experience will go a long way for Tyler Smith.