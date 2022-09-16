Ex-Cowboys Receiver Drawing ‘Offers’ from Teams: Report

A former Dallas Cowboys receiver may soon be preparing to land on a contender.

According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, ex-Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley is drawing “serious interest” and “contract offers” from multiple teams.

“Veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley remains a free agent. That’s by choice, though, at the moment as he awaits the right opportunity,” says Wilson. “Beasley is drawing serious interest and contract offers from multiple NFL teams, and he can afford to be selective in his process of choosing the right fit and, ideally, join a contender, according to league sources.”

Beasley Remains Dependable Slot Receiving Weapon

The 33-year-old Beasley remains a free agent following the start of the season. Over the prior three seasons, Beasley served as one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets on the Buffalo Bills. The veteran receiver actually tied a career-high with 82 receptions last season after catching 82 balls during the 2020 season.

However, it may be clear that the 10-year veteran is slowing down a bit. Beasley averaged just 8.5 yards per reception last season, a clear decline from the 11.8 yards per reception he posted during the 2020 season. His 693 receiving yards was a drastic decline from the 967 receiving yards he produced during the 2020 season.

With that being said, he remains one of the most reliable options in the slot. According to Pro Football Focus, Beasley posted an 84.9 offensive grade and a stellar 90.7 drop grade during the 2020 season. He ranked 13th in offensive grade and fourth in drop grade among all receivers that season.

Wilson reports that it’s only a “matter of time” before Beasley latches on with another NFL team.

“Beasley, 33, is one of the top available free agents,” says Wilson. “NFL teams, including head coaches, have made efforts to recruit Beasley. It’s regarded as a matter of time before he joins a team with no deal imminent or developing at this time, per sources.”

Beasley spent seven seasons with the Cowboys (2012 until 2018) and emerged as one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound receiver averaged 70 receptions, 753 receiving yards and four touchdowns during his 2016 and 2018 seasons with the Cowboys.

The slot specialty receiver actually teased a reunion with the Cowboys prior to the start of the season.

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

Considering the Cowboys’ lack of receiving depth — Michael Gallup and James Washington continue to be sidelined due to injuries — Beasley could be a reliable veteran option for Dallas. Especially given that Prescott will be sidelined for at least a month due to his thumb injury, Beasley could provide a security blanket for Cooper Rush.

Jones: Cowboys Not Likely to Make Trade for QB

It looks like the Cowboys aren’t making a trade for a quarterback after all.

Following Prescott’s injury versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team owner Jerry Jones revealed Dallas isn’t likely to pull off a trade for another starting quarterback. Instead, they’ll move forward with Cooper Rush until Prescott is ready to return.

“Those guys [Rush and Grier] know the offense well, have had a lot of reps in it and consequently give us our best shot,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ. “It’s unlikely since we don’t have any potential trade pending — not pending, but in the mill — it’s unlikely that you’d have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you thought you might have a talent advantage.”

Rush has one start to his name, leading the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last season.