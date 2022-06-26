Ex-Ravens QB Sounds Off on Cowboys’ Offense Amid Free Agency Interest

Not long after stating his desire to join the Dallas Cowboys, one of the NFL’s most recognizable free agents is dropping takes on the Dallas offense.

To be fair, part of Robert Griffin III’s current job calls for him to analyze. While not retired from professional football, Griffin currently works for ESPN as he awaits his next chance in the NFL, if it materializes.

While we’ll get into the former Baltimore Ravens QB’s desire to join the Cowboys, the waves Griffin made recently came on Twitter. The 32-year-old didn’t hesitate when it came to pointing out where the Cowboys offense has to excel in 2022.

“The @dallascowboys offense was inconsistent last year and still finished 1ST IN YARDS AND POINTS PER GAME,” Griffin Tweeted on June 24. “But for the Boys to win when it matters, the O-line has to stay healthy and return to DOMINANCE. Then running the offense through Zeke and Pollard will be LETHAL all year.”

The @dallascowboys offense was inconsistent last year and still finished 1ST IN YARDS AND POINTS PER GAME.

But for the Boys to win when it matters, the O-line has to stay healthy and return to DOMINANCE. Then running the offense through Zeke and Pollard will be LETHAL all year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 24, 2022

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Griffin Announced Interest in Joining Cowboys

Back in early May, Griffin sat down with NFL Network host Rich Eisen to chat about his new gig with ESPN, which has seen him commentating on college football as well as appearing as a panelist.

As Griffin segues into television, he and ESPN have agreed on a deal that would allow the former Baylor Bears QB to drop his job and return to the NFL, if the opportunity presented itself. In terms of offers Griffin would like to receive, a return to Dallas is high on the list.

“Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys, I know a lot of Washington fans don’t want to hear that, but that would be a great situation for me. The Atlanta Falcons being there with (Marcus) Mariota and (Desmond) Ridder would be a great situation for me. Going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as I possibly can in that quarterback room would also be a great situation.”

It’s clear that Griffin wants a place he can mentor young quarterbacks and play a secondary role, but the Cowboys would represent a homecoming for Griffin, who attended high school in Copperas Cove, Texas before playing at Baylor.

However, is Griffin a legitimate option for Dallas?

Griffin Growing as Backup with Ravens

No player picked at No. 2 overall is expected to become a long-term backup, but that’s the role Griffin has found himself in after injuries sidelined him while with Washington.

Griffin started just two games after joining Baltimore in 2018, playing in a total of 11 games as Lamar Jackson’s backup. He was without a team in 2021, but his skillset is something useful for a backup.

Obviously, Griffin can throw the ball around enough to earn a backup position, but the PFR numbers show it hasn’t been easy. With the Ravens, Griffin completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Despite his passing numbers being weak, his running ability allows him to deepen the dimensions of an offense and be a presence that’s hard to prepare for. Despite hitting his 30s, Griffin averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his 32 attempts as a Raven.

Griffin isn’t a definite upgrade over Cooper Rush or any of the Cowboys’ backups, but if Dallas ends up needing another passer, Griffin is clearly paying attention.