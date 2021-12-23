NFL Blasted for Snubbing Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott from Pro Bowl

A group of five Dallas Cowboys studs — left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin, linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Trevon Diggs, and punter Bryan Anger — were elected to the 2022 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced December 22.

Noticeably absent from the all-star roster, for the second straight year, is running back Ezekiel Elliott, who lost out to Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Arizona’s James Conner, and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. Considering Zeke’s injury-plagued, statistically-underwhelming campaign, his omission does not come as much of a surprise.

Or does it?

According to Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza, the $90 million back is among the biggest snubs in the NFC and should have made the cut over his Saints counterpart.

“Alright, it is not all about the stats, but Alvin Kamara doesn’t sniff Ezekiel Elliot’s numbers this year,” Fragoza wrote. “Hell, he is even behind Elliott’s backup, Tony Pollard, in rushing yards this season (676 to 668). Kamara is averaging a paltry 3.6 yards per carry. Now, Elliott’s 4.3 average isn’t astonishing. Nevertheless, his 9 TDs and 862 yards are nothing to scoff at, as both are second in the NFC.

“Kamara is New Orleans’ offense without Drew Brees and Michael Thomas in house. He is near the top of all receiving figures for the Saints, but Elliott’s numbers are not far behind. So, that doesn’t push Kamara over Elliott in my eyes.”

Zeke vs. Kamara, By The Numbers & Fan Reaction

Despite battling a persistent knee issue, Elliott has appeared in every 2021 game to date for the Cowboys. The two-time league rushing champ, thrust into a committee with Tony Pollard, has converted 201 carries into 862 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s added 44 catches for 265 yards and one receiving score, currently ranking as Pro Football Focus‘ No. 34 RB out of 61 qualifiers.

Kamara, meanwhile, has played in 10 games, notching 668 ground yards and four TDs on 184 attempts. He bests Elliott through the air, having totaled 348 yards and four TDs on 38 receptions. Kamara is PFF’s No. 49 RB entering Week 16.

Kamara: 668 yards, 3.6 YPC, 4 TDs

Zeke: 862 yards, 4.3 YPC, 8 TDs

Yall kidding with the Zeke snub right? — crook (@NiceCrook) December 23, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott is 2nd in NFC in rushing yards and TDs and yet didn't make Pro Bowl. Easily our biggest snub! — Jess Haynie (@CowboysAddicts) December 23, 2021

Major pro bowl selection snubs on Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott. Dak has 500 more passing yards and 5 more TD passes than pro bowler Kyler Murray. Zeke Elliot has 162 more rushing yards than pro bowler James Conner. — TJ Bellah (@bellah_tj) December 23, 2021

Kearse Snubbed, Too?

Apparently, Elliott isn’t the only deserving Cowboy who failed to crack the Pro Bowl squad. Fragoza also included Dallas safety Jayron Kearse on his snubs list, arguing for his inclusion over Arizona’s Budda Baker.

“Jayron Kearse won’t win a popularity contest next to Budda Baker. But this season, he has done more for his team,” Fragoza wrote. “Kearse has flashed versatility, lining up in the slot, as a deep safety, in the box, and even along the defensive line. Who has more QB pressures? Kearse (9 to 2). More total tackles? Kearse (94 to 79). More pass deflections? You guessed it. Kearse (9 to 4). Whatever way you slice it, Kearse is the bigger curse on defense in 2021.”

Signed to a one-year free-agent deal last March, Kearse has registered 61 solo tackles, nine pass deflections, four quarterback hits, and two interceptions across 889 defensive snaps for coordinator Dan Quinn. The nephew of former NFL great Jevon Kearse is PFF’s 12th-highest-graded S from a pool of 91 qualifiers.

In addition to Baker, Minnesota’s Harrison Smith and Seattle’s Quandre Diggs were chosen as the NFC safeties, with Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Kansas City’s Tyrann Mathieu, and the Chargers’ Derwin James as the AFC representatives.