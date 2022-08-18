Cowboys Dodge Question Over Ezekiel Elliott’s Future With Team

With his production beginning to wane, injury concerns mounting and a hefty salary on the books, Ezekiel Elliott is entering a crucial year with the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott battled through a partially torn posterior ligament in his right knee last season but still managed to crack the 1,000-yard mark. However, he saw his yards per game average drop to a career-low 58.9, down from the ridiculous 108.7 average he put up during his rookie season.

That being said, he’s also seen his workload decrease for a variety of reasons, going from a true bell-cow back with 322 carries during his first year in the league to just 237 last season.

What has caused the conversation about his future is the fact that he has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season, making it much easier for the Cowboys to move on if they feel he’s not worth the dough. Elliott is accounting for an $18.22 million cap hit this season and is the highest-paid RB in football.

Stephen Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: ‘He’s Under Contract’

When asked about Elliott, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had nothing but good things to say about his lead back.

“I think he’s in the best shape he has been in. I think he’s prepared for this season and is going to have a great season,” Jones told reporters at camp on August 17.

But how about long-term?

“I think Zeke is a Cowboy. He’s going to come out here and play great for us. He’s a fierce competitor,” Jones said. “He’s under contract to us. Nothing but the utmost respect for 21.”

It’s a fairly plain, factual response without much commitment from Jones, who chose not to back Elliott as a long-term option for the squad. That opinion could go either way, depending on how the season goes.

If Elliott doesn’t show the Pro Bowl form he displayed early in his career, the Cowboys will likely choose to cut ties or at least try to re-negotiate. If a healthy version of Elliott helps guide Dallas to wins, they’ll keep rolling with the Ohio State product.

Ezekiel Elliott Not Focused on Future in Dallas

While much speculation has swirled about Elliott’s future, the three-time Pro Bowler isn’t sweating it.

“I think it is a big season, but I think you can’t look too far down the road,” Elliott said earlier this offseason. “I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don’t think there’s really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I’ll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season.”

Elliott will likely share a chunk of the workload with Tony Pollard, who is coming off a career season where he notched 719 yards on 130, also contributing in the passing game with 337 yards. Elliott was clear he has no problem working as a tandem to get the job done.

“We want to emphasize the run game and utilize Tony and myself,” Elliott said after practice on August 17. I think it wears down the defense when you have two backs coming at you. If we can run the ball efficiently and control the line of scrimmage, we will be that much better of an offense.”

The Cowboys and Elliott open the season on September 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.