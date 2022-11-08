Cowboys Drop Major Injury Updates on Ezekiel Elliott, Two Others Before Packers Game

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an important clash against the Green Bay Packers, but they’re waiting to see about the availability of Ezekiel Elliott and others.

Dallas is sitting at 6-2 despite major players missing game time with injuries, the latest being Elliott as the running back missed the Week 8 win against the Chicago Bears. Now, the Cowboys are hoping for another victory against another NFC North team in the Packers.

According to Dallas owner Jerry Jones’ comments on November 8, Elliott is expected to be healthy enough for Sunday. As the Cowboys’ official website says, the forecast is positive for the RB.

“We’ll see a lot as we go through this week’s practice,” said Jones to 105.3 The Fan. “It’s anticipated he’ll be ready to go.”

Fellow Cowboys RB Tony Pollard had a monstrous three-score performance while Elliott was out against the Lions, but having both running backs will bring Dallas back to “normal” as they attempt to carry on the momentum from the first half of the season.

What may also help will be the presence of two important defensive players: safety Malik Hooker and defensive end Sam Williams.

Hooker Misses Lions Game After Hamstring Issue

One of the key factors of the team’s defensive success this year has been the quality of play from Hooker. Besides already having one interception, PFR shows that the veteran safety hasn’t given up a touchdown yet this season and has forced an opposing QB rating of 56.8.

But Hooker did miss the Lions game, which was due to a hamstring issue that apparently came late in the team’s work week.

“On Monday, Hooker noted his absence was a ‘precaution’ after he tweaked his hamstring in the days prior to practice that week and, as such, ‘didn’t want to have to battle the injury over the rest of the season,'” the Cowboys’ website reads.

Dallas didn’t struggle for a win without Hooker, but did give up 28 points. Having Hooker back will be a huge boost as the Cowboys face a future Hall of Famer in QB Aaron Rodgers.

Cowboys Rookie Set to Return

After a quiet start to his NFL career, Williams has created a whole new reason for excitement with his explosive performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. In just 14 defensive snaps against the Lions, Williams notched two sacks and forced and recovered a fumble.

PFR states that Williams was in need of a game with serious impact, as the second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft had failed to make an impression previously. Unfortunately for Williams, his breakout day also featured an injury.

The Cowboys’ website says he suffered a knee injury, which kept him out of practice the following week and eventually off the field against the Bears. However, Williams is now saying he is ready to play again after two weeks of rest, like Hooker and Elliott.

If Williams is able to consistently produce the rest of the season, an already scary defensive front from the Cowboys will only become a bigger threat for the Packers and the rest of Dallas’ schedule.