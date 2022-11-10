Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott In Limbo Ahead of Matchup With Packers

Ezekiel Elliott was back on the practice field on Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys but his status remains uncertain for Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Elliott sported a brace on his hyperextended right knee during practice and was listed as limited for the day. The former rushing leader suffered the injury against the Lions on October 23. Elliott got an extra week of rest thanks to the bye week but he’s still not sure if he’ll be ready to go.

“I just need to get some more reps, just to see where I’m at,” Elliott told reporters on Thursday.

Elliott is coming off a season where he played through a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament, which limited his effectiveness, averaging a career-worst 58.9 yards per game. The brace isn’t ideal but something Elliott is getting used to it.

“It has limitations just so it can keep that knee secure,” Elliott said.

Elliott has expressed a desire to be on the field for every down he can. However, his focus is on maintaining his long-term health and avoiding re-injury with the Cowboys eyeing a deep postseason run.

“I would say there is urgency, but I think what’s important is just making sure my knee is good and ready to go,” Elliott said. “I think that’s the priority. The priority is the long run. I plan to play deep into the playoffs, so the long game is definitely the priority.”

Elliott Praised by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Elliott might not be the player he was early in his career but he’s still seen as a key piece of the roster, which owner Jerry Jones has expressed.

“There’s no argument,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver, Zeke’s ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and, frankly, Zeke’s ability to make big plays are there, and we’re going to go as Zeke goes. I really mean he’s that integral to our success this year.”

With Elliott out, a larger load is placed on Tony Pollard , who came through with a career game against the Bears. He rushed 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns against Chicago, which included an explosive touchdown run of 54 yards that helped seal the win.

While Pollard has impressed, Dallas doesn’t view him as an every-down back. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete said that the 30 reps Pollard is averaging per game is about his max.

“I think that’s probably his max as far as total play count,” Peete told The Athletic. “Because then the juice isn’t the same and he’s not as quick, not as fast. When he had that long run on that third-and-1, as soon as he got to the sideline, he said, ‘Coach, I’m done. I’m done for the game. Done. I got no more.’” Elliott Joins in on Recruiting WR Odell Beckham Jr.

There have been rumors floating around this week about the Cowboys adding prized free agent pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. The polarizing receiver is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl but is expected to sign with a contender soon.

The Cowboys have made their interest known and Elliott is doing his part to bring OBJ to Dallas.

“We know what type of player Odell is. We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas,” Elliott said. He would definitely fit in this locker room. We want OBJ.”

Beckham signed with the Rams shortly after the trade deadline last year after being released by the Browns. He caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, which included four postseason tilts.