Cowboys Legend Sends Strong Message on Ezekiel Elliott’s Future

DeMarcus Ware knows Ezekiel Elliott’s situation with the Dallas Cowboys all too well.

Ware, like Elliott, was cut by the Cowboys when he still felt like he had something left in the tank. He proved that, reeling off two more Pro Bowl seasons with the Denver Broncos, 11.5 sacks over two seasons and winning a Super Bowl during the 2015 season.

Ware believes Elliott still has some juice left but that the team made the right choice considering his financial situation.

“It just it is what it is,” Ware told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But Zeke still has a lot in the tank. But you got to also think about the salary cap issues that I don’t know about. That was the best decision. It happened to me to where it got to a point where I was still playing well. I still had something in the tank. But you got to also think about the whole team in general. And so they made the right decision. And they’ll keep doing the same thing.”

Ware Understands Emotions of Release From Cowboys

Elliott’s release was not an easy decision for the Cowboys, with the former No. 4 overall pick becoming a key part of the locker room as a leader. He was also on very good terms with owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott, one of his best friends off the field.

“I really can’t imagine taking the field without him,” Prescott said after Elliott’s release, according to The Athletic. “I don’t know if it’s completely hit me yet. Obviously, I’ve talked to him. I’m hurt. I’m sure he is.”

Playing for a prominent franchise like the Cowboys puts you in the spotlight but Ware admitted that the business of the NFL removes any other kind of emotion.

“It’s hard because when you play for a team as big as Dallas and that is America’s Team,” Ware said. “I got to play nine years in Dallas. I gave everything to Dallas. But as far the transition to another team, but you find out really fast that it’s a business. You got to take your business elsewhere, and keep it going. I did that in Denver.”

Ware is set to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Cowboys Leave Door Open on Elliott Reunion

While it appears to be a longshot, the Cowboys have not completely slammed the door on bringing Elliott back at a lower price.

“I don’t want to ever leave him hanging or fans hanging or anybody, but I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table,” Jones told reporters at the NFL owners meetings.

Head coach Mike McCarthy echoed that sentiment from Jones.

“Yeah, definitely,” McCarthy replied. “I think you always keep the door open. Absolutely.”

Elliott did not have a great season last year, especially by his lofty standards as a three-time Pro Bowler and former rushing leader. He rushed for a career-low 876 yards and 3.8 yards per carry. Elliott did excel in short-yardage situations, finding the end zone 12 times.