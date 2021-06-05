Ezekiel Elliott Under Fire After Man ‘Seriously Injured’ in Another Dog Attack

Already under police investigation for one dog-biting incident, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing a new lawsuit related to his overly aggressive canines.

TMZ first reported Saturday that Elliott is being sued by a pet resort employee who alleges he was “seriously injured” after the Cowboys star’s Rottweiler “violently attacked” him at a Texas-based boarding facility on March 25.

Per the report:

Brandon Williams says he was working for Bliss Pet Resort in Prosper, Texas … when he encountered the three dogs Elliott had boarded. Williams claims he was taking the Cowboys running back’s Rottweiler and two bulldogs out to relieve themselves — when all of a sudden, Elliott’s Rottweiler attacked. Williams says the dog seized his right arm, clamped down, and threw him to the ground. Williams claims the bite was so ferocious, he needed stitches and was “seriously injured.” Williams is now suing Elliott and Bliss Pet Resort … seeking more than $250,000, but less than $1 million.

In a prepared statement, Elliott’s attorney Frank Salzano told the gossip news giant that his client was “surprised” to learn of the latest attack and plans to “address this matter accordingly.”

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives were very surprised to learn of Mr. Williams’ complaint, particularly given that Bliss Pet Spa indicated at the time of the incident that this was not uncommon and was being handled under standard spa protocol. Mr. Elliott will address this matter accordingly,” Salzano said.

Details of Previous Incident

Last month, the Frisco Police Department cited Elliott for “loose animal violations” after his three dogs broke free from his residence in Starwood and bit two people. The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CBSDFW.com reported. Elliott was not home at the time of the incident, according to the station. His dogs were subsequently “contained,” with the Rottweiler placed in “quarantine.”

The FPD animal services subsequently division opened an investigation, according to CBSDFW, and police said charges “are possible” contingent on its findings.

As Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk pointed out at the time, this is a continuance of an ongoing issue with Elliott’s dogs, one of which — the Rottweiler — is tattooed on his arm.

“Elliott was sued last year after a separate incident when a woman on-site at Elliott’s residence to clean his pool was bitten by the dogs,” Crabtree wrote. “She claimed that all three dogs had bitten her with the rottweiler dragging her by the arm. The lawsuit said she needed surgery for her arm injury and will likely be scarred for life.

“Additionally, that lawsuit had claimed there had been another pool cleaner that had also been bit by Elliott’s dogs.”

Kellen Moore Provides On-Field Zeke Update

Coming off a career-worst 2020 campaign, and with impressive backup Tony Pollard becoming more ingrained in the offensive fabric, despite the off-field distractions, Elliott has looked “great” during spring practices and in “total command” of coordinator Kellen Moore’s high-octane operation.

“Zeke has had an awesome offseason. …He’s had total command of the whole thing. …Fast, crisp. In and out of things,” Moore told reporters Friday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “He looks really good, and we’re excited.”

