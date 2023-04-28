Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Gets Recruited by Contender: Exclusive

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has a major fan in Kansas City Chiefs playmaker Isiah Pacheco. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports at the USAA Salute to Service Chalk Talk, Pacheco raved about Elliott while adding that he is ready to compete if the former Pro Bowler wants to make a move to Kansas City.

“Ezekiel Elliott, that’s my dog. I’ve been watching him growing up, watched film on him, take [down] details, dropped notes [on his game],” Pacheco told Heavy Sports during a April 28, 2023 interview. “Just finding ways to get better on the field is something I take very personally.

“…Hey, I’m with it [Elliott signing with the Chiefs], whatever he makes the decision. I’m willing and I’m ready to compete if he’s ready. So, we’ll see.”

Pacheco emerged as a key part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run during his rookie season. The shifty running back notched 170 carries for 830 yards and five touchdowns while playing in all 17 games in 2022, including 11 starts. Pacheco also added 13 receptions for 130 yards.

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Labeled the Eagles, Jets & Bengals as His Top 3 Choices

Elliott remains unsigned as NFL teams look to see how the draft plays out before making a move for the veteran. ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously predicted Elliott would sign with a new team by the end of March labeling the Eagles, Jets and Bengals as the top contenders for the former Pro Bowler.

Elliott has remained mostly quiet since the Cowboys opted to release him this offseason largely due to his $90 million contract. Dallas decided to use the franchise tag to keep Tony Pollard in Big D. Dak Prescott remains close to Elliott and the quarterback says the star running back is “working his a** off” this offseason.

“He’s my best friend,’’ Prescott told The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore during an April 21 interview. “Hell yeah I’m throwing with him. … His mindset is just getting better, period. However he can. He’s working his a** off.”

Isiah Pacheco & Chiefs Legend Derrick Johnson Took Part in the USAA Salute to Service Chalk Talk Event on Draft Day

Just hours before the 2023 NFL draft kicked off, Pacheco and Chiefs legend Derrick Johnson were part of the USAA Salute to Service Chalk Talk at the infamous Joe’s BBQ to celebrate military members in the Kansas City area. This annual USAA event has become a staple of Heavy Sports’ annual coverage celebrating the military at each draft location.

“Through its partnership with the NFL’s “Salute to Service” program, USAA honors the military community all season long, hosting thousands of military members, veterans, and their families at dozens of NFL events, including NFL Boot Camps, visits by NFL players to military bases, the NFL Draft and the Super Bowl,” USAA detailed in a statement to Heavy Sports. “This event represents the evolution of authentic military appreciation events that USAA and the NFL have created to foster an understanding and appreciation for the military community, bringing our military closer to a game they love.”