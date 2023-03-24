Ezekiel Elliott Breaks Silence After Cowboys Breakup With 5-Word Response

Ezekiel Elliott has been quiet since the Dallas Cowboys went public with their decision to release the star running back this offseason. Elliott broke his silence with a brief tweet indicating NFL fans may be seeing the old Zeke soon.

“I want my #15 back,” Elliott tweeted. on March 23, 2023.

Elliott wore No. 15 during his standout college career at Ohio State but switched to No. 21 with Dallas. The star’s tweet already eclipsed 15,000 likes less than 24 hours after Elliott posted.

For context, Elliott had two straight seasons topping 1,800 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during his final two years with the Buckeyes. The star posted 1,821 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns during his last season at Ohio State in 2015.

Part of the challenge for the veteran is the Cowboys heavily utilized Elliott early in his career with the wear and tear appearing to add up for the rusher. Elliott topped 300 carries in three of his first four seasons in Dallas. The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season marking the first time this number dipped below four yards per attempt during his NFL career.

Elliott appears to already be back at work aiming to prove he still has a lot of good football left to be played. Here is a look at a viral video clip posted by Elliott’s trainer Josh Hicks.

Ezekiel Elliott Has Narrowed Down His List of Possible Teams to the Eagles, Jets & Bengals: Report

.@HDouglas83 doesn't believe Ezekiel Elliott is a "difference maker" anymore 😳 pic.twitter.com/GF7hsz3nw5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 24, 2023

Elliott appears to have a short list of teams he is willing to play for next season including the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It remains to be seen if the feeling is mutual from these same franchises.

“Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources,” Schefter said in a series of March 23 tweets. “Eagles once signed former Cowboys’ RB DeMarco Murray after the Cowboys let him go. Aaron Rodgers would be a lure to the Jets. Joe Burrow was at Ohio State in 2015 when Ezekiel Elliott was there.”

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, these three teams are more of a “wish list” for Elliott versus the squads that have shown the most interest in adding the running back. The Eagles do not appear too eager to sign their former rival playmaker, per Clark.

“I’m told as of right now the Eagles have not engaged in conversations with Ezekiel Elliott about joining the team and are happy with the running backs they have right now,” Clark tweeted on March 23. “It seems the Eagles, Bengals, Jets are a wish list for Ezekiel Elliott and where he would like to play.”

One Analyst Predicts Zeke Will Sign a $4 Million Deal With the Buccaneers

Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State was DIFFERENT‼️ pic.twitter.com/wFBvmaWI9y — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 15, 2023

One team not on Elliott’s rumored wish list but has been linked to the star is the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay hired former Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete who has a close relationship with Elliott. The Buccaneers also released star running back Leonard Fournette earlier this offseason. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell labeled the Bucs as the best landing spot for Elliott predicting the former Pro Bowler would sign a one-year, $4 million deal with Tampa Bay.

“One year, $4 million with the Buccaneers. Here, he would be part of a split backfield alongside Rachaad White, who would serve as the team’s primary pass-catcher out of the backfield,” Barnwell wrote on March 22. “Elliott would be an early-down runner and much-needed pass protection specialist for an offense currently expected to start Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask at quarterback. Tampa will likely move toward a more run-heavy approach after Tom Brady’s retirement, so it is going to need someone to rotate with White.”