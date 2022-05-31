Marcus Spears Blasts Cowboys Fans Over Stance on Dak Prescott: ‘S— Show’

Certain members of the Dallas Cowboys got called out by a former player over their approach to quarterback Dak Prescott.

The seventh-year quarterback is often at the source of debate in the Dallas fanbase, as his impressive regular season performances haven’t translated to wins in the postseason. His four-year, $160 million contract only ignites the conversation further.

But according to former Cowboys defensive end and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, Dak’s critics should be thankful.

“Y’all wanna see Dak succeed but never acknowledge the s–t show around him but it’s the QB for the Cowboys and that comes with it ! Dak can get smoke from me like any other QB but damn folks become blind to all the other stuff! But y’all go off,” Spears Tweeted on May 31.

Spears knows the Dallas organization well, spending eight seasons with the Cowboys from 2005 to 2012. However, his criticism of fans not supporting Prescott isn’t direct praise for the QB, and Spears made that clear in another Tweet.

ESPN Analyst Doesn’t Think Prescott is ‘Elite’

Spears’ Tweets came in response to Cowboys fans commenting on Prescott, and going further back in the conversation explains the full scope of the ESPN analyst’s stance.

The former LSU Tiger doesn’t think Dak is an untouchable. In fact, he doesn’t think Prescott is elite. But Spears does believe that the Cowboys would be a lot worse without the quarterback.

“He’s not an elite QB only a few ever reach elite! But get rid of him and see where Dallas at if you think it’s bad now,” Spears posted on May 31.

For statistical context, the NFL.com numbers show that Prescott finished seventh in passing yards in 2021, fifth in passing touchdowns, and fourth in completion percentage among starting NFL QBs.

Spears is right, it’s hard to classify Dak as elite. His rankings are high, but not cracking the Top 3 in the primary categories listed above makes things difficult. That being said, Prescott’s production is still better than the majority of options in the league.

Cowboys QB Hanging with Rival All-Pro

In terms of recent news, things have been relatively quiet on the Cowboys front. OTAs are underway and the rookies are making their first impressions, but Dallas has been quiet in the trade and free agency scenes.

However, Dak did stir the pot thanks to a recent photo of him and San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel dapping up while at the Dallas Mavericks home game against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

There’s been no trustworthy reports stating that the Cowboys are actually interested in trading for Samuel, but it would be the kind of blockbuster trade that would be hard to believe until it was actually happening.

Prescott is now without former No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. While CeeDee Lamb is the de facto No. 1 on the Cowboys and the team also has Michael Gallup to complement him, Samuel is coming of a season with 1770 total scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns.

If there was a way to get it done, the Cowboys would have to consider.