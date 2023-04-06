Ex-Cowboys Starter Signs with Bengals in Free Agency: Report

One of the Dallas Cowboys‘ former starters is finding a new home in free agency with the Cincinnati Bengals, one of the top teams in the AFC.

Dallas has had immense depth at defensive end over the past two years, spearheaded by the duo of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. The supporting cast has rotated, but the Cowboys have been one of the best pass-rushing teams in the NFL over the past few years.

One member of that supporting cast is Tarell Basham, who spent the entirety of the 2021 season and part of the 2022 season with Dallas before being released and picked up by the Tennessee Titans.

Now, the 29-year-old is taking his talents to Cincinnati. The AFC North franchise made it official on April 5, posting the free agency update to Twitter.

“We have signed unrestricted free agent DE Tarell Basham to a one-year contract for the 2023 season,” the Bengals wrote.

Basham has had a mercenary’s career but has shown periods of high-level play with the Cowboys and other NFL teams he’s played for over the past six years. The Bengals will happily welcome more pass-rushing reinforcement as they prepare for another AFC North title campaign.

Basham Finding Feet After Dallas Stint

When Basham was signed by the Cowboys ahead of the 2021 season, the expectation was that he would get backup snaps and contribute with an occasional sack. It’s safe to say he met expectations for Dallas, but that the Cowboys ended up needing him more than they thought.

Pro Football Reference shows that he started six times in 2021, totaling 3.5 sacks along the way and chipping in a forced fumble. He was not a factor in Dallas’ Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers that postseason, but did play snaps.

Coming into the 2022 season, Basham was expected to provide a similar output in the second-year of his deal. 2022 was a “contract year,” so the standard was set even higher for a player that was going to be a free agent the following Spring.

Injury prevented Basham from having a real chance to prove his worth. A quad injury in September forced him to the injury reserve until early November. By the end of that month, Basham was released as Dallas committed to other backups at defensive end.

Former Cowboys Starter Will Be Facing Basham, Bengals

While Basham heads to Cincinnati, former starting safety Damontae Kazee recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two will now see each other twice a season in what is considered a major NFL rivalry.

As Heavy previously covered, Kazee spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys and as a teammate of Basham’s. The former San Diego State star brought down two interceptions and also forced two fumbles in that campaign.

However, the Cowboys did not bring him back heading into 2022, leading the 29-year-old to take his talents to Pittsburgh. After a limited campaign due to injury, Pittsburgh is bringing the safety back and will be setting up a pair of contests between former teammates in the 2023 season.