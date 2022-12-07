Cowboys Linked to Potential Move for Ex-Ravens Star Amid Injury Dilemma

The Dallas Cowboys did earn their ninth win of the season in Sunday’s 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts, but they did lose a key player while doing so.

The Dallas pass defense has been a menace this year, with the team leading the league with 48 sacks and has 10 interceptions to boot. That makes the season-ending Achilles injury that corner Anthony Brown suffered against the Colts a difficult pill to swallow.

Brown’s loss stings, but Dallas has to look forward and already has. They’ve added one body to the practice squad via Mackensie Alexander, but a team with serious playoff potential like the Cowboys should be looking into multiple options.

In terms of viable names, former Baltimore Ravens corner Tavon Young should be in the conversation. Young has years of NFL experience and, when he’s stayed healthy, has been a reliable defender on the outside

The Cowboys‘ current group of corners are led by Trevon Diggs, but the quality behind him is lacking. In terms of emergency starting potential, Young has a better case than Alexander or other Dallas CBs like Nashon Wright or Kendall Sheffield. The former Ravens CB is at least worth looking into, especially considering his likely price.

Heavy has previously explored Young as an option to replace Brown, albeit that was when Brown was still healthy. Now, Young makes even more sense for Dallas.

Young Shows Flashes, Battles Injuries with Ravens

After playing his college ball in Philadelphia as a Temple Owl, Young was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Ravens. There was immediate reason for excitement in Baltimore as Young broke out as a rookie.

According to Pro Football Reference, Young started 11 times as a rookie, bringing down two interceptions and notching eight passes defended. For a first-year player taken with a Day 2 draft pick, those are strong numbers.

But the reoccurring issue in Young’s NFL career has been injuries. He missed the entirety of his second season with an ACL injury, and then missed all of 2019 with a neck issue and only played twice in 2020.

The 2021 season showed that Young is still a solid corner, as he played in all 17 games and chipped in with an interception and two sacks. Young moved on from the Ravens this past offseason, but his time with the Chicago Bears was cut short by another injury.

Cowboys Can Make Free Agency Move for Cheap

Getting a good deal is always important, especially when the Cowboys are pursuing a move for a big-name player like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Improving the team elsewhere is also important, but Dallas will need to be financially sensible.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, there is probably never going to be a more affordable time to bring in Young. With his injury issues and time with the Bears cut short, the risk of signing Young is minimal due to the cost of bringing him in.

Chicago signed Young to a one-year deal worth $1.365 million according to Spotrac, essentially the veteran minimum. Dallas should be able to bring in Young for something similar in terms of week-to-week salary, which would easily fit within the Cowboys’ cap space.

If Young does get injured again or fails to produce, it was a small financial risk. If he can again show his ability, Dallas could get a proven veteran for a great bargain.